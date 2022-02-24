Feb. 26: Carousel Ranch Hosts Open House/Pancake Breakfast

Carousel Ranch will host an open house and pancake breakfast Saturday, Feb. 26, to celebrate the end of this year’s Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses Campaign. The community is invited to attend the event celebrating the love and kindness shown by the community this past month.

The open house and pancake breakfast will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at Carousel Ranch, which is located at 34289 Rocking Horse Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91390.

Enjoy a tour of the facility and programs and a pancake breakfast made with love by our Ready to Work! Cooking Club. This event is free and open to the public, weather permitting.

“Though the past year has continued to be challenging for everyone, Carousel Ranch has been astounded by the continuing outpouring of love and support. Now in our 25th year, it is a special time reflecting on the successes of the first generation students and where they are today. Funds raised enable children riding today to achieve things that others tell them are impossible,” said Denise Redmond, executive director of Carousel Ranch. “This community’s ongoing support enables Carousel Ranch to continue long into the future, ensuring the next 25 years of changing lives, together.”

Every dollar donated toward the campaign benefits the programs at Carousel Ranch, with the first $30,000 donated matched dollar for dollar by Wayne and Dianne Crawford.

For more information call Carousel Ranch at (661) 268-8010 or visit Carousel Ranch.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...