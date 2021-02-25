Downloads:
 Agenda  Agenda Packet
Call to Order
Roll Call
ITEM 1 ASSEMBLY BILL 91: TAXATION: MINIMUM FRANCHISE TAX: SMALL BUSINESSES
Item 1 – Assembly Bill 91 – Staff Report
Item 1 – Assembly Bill 91 – Bill Text
ITEM 2 ASSEMBLY BILL 420: PUBLIC HEALTH: AMUSEMENT PARKS AND COVID-19
Item 2 – Assembly Bill 420 – Staff Report
Item 2 – Assembly Bill 420 – Bill Text
ITEM 3 SENATE BILL 341: TELECOMMUNICATION SERVICE: OUTAGES
Item 3 – Senate Bill 341 – Staff Report
Item 3 – Senate Bill 341 – Bill Text
ITEM 4 SENATE BILL 533: ELECTRICAL CORPORATIONS: WILDFIRE MITIGATION PLANS: DEENERGIZATION EVENTS: MICROGRIDS
Item 4 – Senate Bill 533 – Staff Report
Item 4 – Senate Bill 533 – Bill Text
ITEM 5 HOUSE RESOLUTION 1075: THE RIM OF THE VALLEY CORRIDOR PRESERVATION ACT
1. Item 5 – House Resolution 1075 – Staff Report
2. Item 5 – House Resolution 1075 – Bill Text
Adjourn