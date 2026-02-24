Feb. 26: Marston’s All-Day Fundraiser to Benefit Carousel Ranch

Carousel Ranch’s Annual Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses Campaign’s final Thursday restaurant fundraiser will feature an all-day event at Marston’s Restaurant in Valencia.

Martston’s, located at 24015 Newhall Ranch Road, Valencia, CA 91355, will donate 20% of each diner’s bill when mentioning Carousel Ranch. Order breakfast, lunch, dinner or takeout meals and remember to mention Carousel Ranch.

Restaurant hours are 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.-closing.

What makes this dining day fundraiser even more special is that Logix Federal Credit Union is partnering with Marston’s by matching every dollar raised up to $1,500.

Patrons must mention they are there to support Carousel Ranch ensure your donations are included and matched.

This is a wonderful way to finish up this month-long fundraising campaign and is the last of the campaign’s four restaurant

fundraisers.

Carousel Ranch’s Annual Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses campaign is an easy way for the community to support both Carousel Ranch and Sanata Clarita Valley restaurants in the tradition of keeping Carousel Ranch students in your hearts.

Outside of the weekly restaurant fundraisers, there are numerous ways to get involved to support Carousel Ranch. Every dollar donated makes a big difference in the lives of the children and young adults serve by Carousel Ranch’s equistrian therapy program and vocational training program.

Visit www.carouselranch.org/carousel-wishes to make a donation.

Carousel Ranch is dedicated to improving the lives of children and young adults with special needs. Through both our equestrian therapy and vocational training programs, we strive to create an atmosphere where every student can and will succeed…a place where therapy is disguised as fun.

For more information call Carousel Ranch at (661) 268-8010 or visit www.CarouselRanch.org.

