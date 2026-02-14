Feb. 26: Parenting for Prevention Presents Former Gang Member in Virtual Meeting

Peer pressure can change a child’s life in an instant. Join the city of Santa Clarita on Thursday, Feb. 26, 6-7 p.m. for an online parent presentation featuring Ramses Mayorga, a Canyon Country resident who fell into peer pressure as a teen, served time in prison and now mentors Santa Clarita youth.

Hear his story and learn how to help your child handle peer pressure in today’s world. This will be a 45-minute presentation with live Q&A. Spanish translation available.

Mayorga, a former gang member is now a youth mentor.

Learn about:

Warning signs parents often miss.

The real risks youth face today.

How to start the conversation early.

Registration is required at https://forms.santa-clarita.com/Forms/parentingforprevention.

Parenting for Prevention is a city-wide initiative designed to help parents and caregivers guide their children toward a healthy, drug-free lifestyle. The program features relatable community members from local agencies sharing insights on mental health and substance abuse prevention. The initiative aims to equip parents with practical strategies for open dialogue and connect families to local support. Resources are available in multiple formats, including a bilingual podcast, in-person parent meetings and Thoughtful Third Thursday, one-minute videos, each designed to spark meaningful conversations at home.

The podcast can be accessed on YouTube, Apple Podcasts and Spotify at @CityofSantaClarita and on social media platforms @DFYinSCV and @CiudadDeSantaClarita (Spanish). Stay informed as we help our youth make positive and healthy decisions.

For more information visit https://dfy.santaclarita.gov/Parents/.

