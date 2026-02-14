header image

February 14
1939 - Newhall Elementary School burns down; pupils rejoice [story]
Newhall school
Feb. 26: Parenting for Prevention Presents Former Gang Member in Virtual Meeting
| Saturday, Feb 14, 2026
Peer Pressurecrop

Peer pressure can change a child’s life in an instant. Join the city of Santa Clarita on Thursday, Feb. 26, 6-7 p.m. for an online parent presentation featuring Ramses Mayorga, a Canyon Country resident who fell into peer pressure as a teen, served time in prison and now mentors Santa Clarita youth.

Hear his story and learn how to help your child handle peer pressure in today’s world. This will be a 45-minute presentation with live Q&A. Spanish translation available.

Mayorga, a former gang member is now a youth mentor.

Learn about:

Warning signs parents often miss.

The real risks youth face today.

How to start the conversation early.

Registration is required at https://forms.santa-clarita.com/Forms/parentingforprevention.

Parenting for Prevention is a city-wide initiative designed to help parents and caregivers guide their children toward a healthy, drug-free lifestyle. The program features relatable community members from local agencies sharing insights on mental health and substance abuse prevention. The initiative aims to equip parents with practical strategies for open dialogue and connect families to local support. Resources are available in multiple formats, including a bilingual podcast, in-person parent meetings and Thoughtful Third Thursday, one-minute videos, each designed to spark meaningful conversations at home.

The podcast can be accessed on YouTube, Apple Podcasts and Spotify at @CityofSantaClarita and on social media platforms @DFYinSCV and @CiudadDeSantaClarita (Spanish). Stay informed as we help our youth make positive and healthy decisions.

For more information visit https://dfy.santaclarita.gov/Parents/.

Peer Pressure
Bouquet Canyon Road Now Closed at Benz Road, Detours in Place

Bouquet Canyon Road Now Closed at Benz Road, Detours in Place
Saturday, Feb 14, 2026
A live video posted by "Canyon Karen" on the Bouquet Canyon Project-Residents' Forum page on Friday, Feb. 13, showed dozens of cars speeding up Bouquet Canyon Road, then slamming on their brakes to avoid crashing into the barricade just past Bouquet Canyon Road and Pam Court.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 18: ‘Teen Game Day, Human Battleship’ at Newhall Library

Feb. 18: ‘Teen Game Day, Human Battleship’ at Newhall Library
Friday, Feb 13, 2026
Old Town Newhall Public Library will host a "Teen Game Day: Human Battleship," event Wednesday, Feb. 18, 3:30-4:30 p.m. at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
FULL STORY...

Cowboy Festival VIP Passes, Ticketed Events Now on Sale

Cowboy Festival VIP Passes, Ticketed Events Now on Sale
Friday, Feb 13, 2026
The 30th Anniversary Cowboy Festival is riding into town, and it’s bigger than ever. Grab your VIP passes and ticketed experiences to enjoy cowboy living, live music, a new line dance competition and a full weekend packed with western fun.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 19: ‘Teen Crafts & Stuff, DIY Mini Yarn Hats’ at Canyon Country Library

Feb. 19: ‘Teen Crafts & Stuff, DIY Mini Yarn Hats’ at Canyon Country Library
Thursday, Feb 12, 2026
Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library will host a "Teen Crafts & Stuff: DIY Mini Yarn Hats," event on Thursday, Feb. 19, 4-5 p.m. at 18601 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.
FULL STORY...
