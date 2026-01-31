Feb. 26: VIA After Five, Hosted by Thompson Von Tungeln

Connect with other businesses and attend the Valley Industry Association After Five networking mixer on Thursday, Feb. 26, 5:30-7:30 p.m., hosted by the law offices of Thompson Von Tungeln. The February mixer will be a celebration of the Chinese New Year.

Thompson Von Tungeln is located at 27433 Tourney Road, Suite 150, Valencia, CA 91355.

After Five is one of the most popular VIA events, by members for members.

VIA After Five is an opportunity to build a business network by meeting other VIA members, making valuable connections and learning more about the Santa Clarita Valley business community.

Cost to attend: $35 for VIA members, $45 for non-members.

Visit www.via.org/events/via-after-five-hosted-by-thompson-von-tungeln/ for tickets to the mixer.

Like this: Like Loading...