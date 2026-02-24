header image

1993 - Jury awards Newhall Land $2.3 million for "Valencia" trademark infringement by Palmer apartments at Valle del Oro, Newhall [story]
Palmer Guilty
Feb 27: Annual Downs Fischer Jazz Festival at Golden Valley High School
| Tuesday, Feb 24, 2026
Downs Fischer Fliercrop

The annual Downs Fischer Jazz Festival will return to Golden Valley High School on Friday, Feb. 27, hosted by the Golden Valley High School Music Department and the GVHS Band and Color Guard Boosters. The event begins at 5 p.m. in the GVHS gym.

Admission is $15 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under. Tickets can be purchased online and will also be available at the door.

Admission includes a full evening of live jazz performances, plus a pizza and salad dinner with a drink and dessert. Advance tickets can be purchased at 2026 Downs Fischer Jazz Festival – Cheddar Up.

The festival will feature performances by Jazz Ensembles from across the William S. Hart Union High School District, including: Arroyo Seco Junior High, Canyon High School, Castaic High School, Castaic Middle School, Golden Valley High School, Hart High School, La Mesa Jr. High, Rancho Pico Junior High, Saugus High School, Sierra Vista Junior High, Valencia High School and West Ranch High School with special performances from College of the Canyons Jazz Band and Go Jazz Big Band.

The Downs Fischer Jazz Festival began in the 1970s at College of the Canyons and has grown into a long-standing tradition in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The festival was established by noted composer, arranger and longtime COC music educator Stewart “Dirk” Fischer to recognize the immense contributions of Robert K. Downs, a pioneering music educator who laid the foundation for the high-caliber music programs in the William S. Hart Union High School District and at COC.

Beginning at William S. Hart High School, then the district’s only high school, Downs built the music program into a successful, award-winning department, particularly in jazz. His influence extended beyond the district, helping high school jazz bands develop a more contemporary style of performance.

Downs later established the music department at College of the Canyons, where he eventually served as Fine Arts Department Chair. Many of his students went on to perform professionally and semi-professionally. His leadership also brought other high-quality educators into the community, including longtime Hart High band director Larry Thornton and Fischer, who succeeded Downs in leading the COC jazz program.

Fischer directed the COC Jazz Department for 27 years before semi-retiring in 2005. He founded the R.K. Downs Jazz Festival as a tribute to Downs and as an opportunity for local high school jazz bands to perform in an informal, collegial setting ahead of the competitive spring season. After Fischer’s passing in 2013, Hart District band directors added his name to the festival in recognition of his lasting impact.

Today, the festival continues that tradition by celebrating the dedication, artistry and hard work of student musicians while highlighting the Hart District’s strong commitment to arts education.

Community members are invited to attend and support local student performers. Golden Valley High School is located at 27051 Robert C. Lee Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

For more information and sponsorship opportunities, contact GVHS Band Booster President Teo Guerrero at gvhsbandpresident@gmail.com.

For more information about the Golden Valley Marching Grizzlies visit www.goldenvalleyhsband.org.

Downs Fischer Flier
