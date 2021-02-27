Feb. 27: Child and Family Center to Host Virtual Teen Dating Violence Awareness Art Exhibit

The Child and Family Center’s Domestic Violence Program is set to host its fourth annual “Night of Expression” art exhibit on Saturday, Feb. 27, in recognition of Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month.

The event will showcase artwork and poetry from local students as they stand in solidarity with their peers against dating violence and advocate for healthy relationships.

Residents are encouraged to tune in for an evening of awareness, art, poetry, empowerment and more. The exhibit will stream live at 7:00 p.m. on the Child and Family Center’s YouTube page.

This event is open to the whole community and for all ages.

