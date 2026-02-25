Feb. 27-March 1: ‘Disconnect’ at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall

Director Eric Clarke and Front Row Theatre have announced the premiere of the original production “Disconnect” at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall for four shows, Friday, Feb. 27-Sunday, March 1.

Disconnect from your phones and join Frank on a wild ride into the afterlife in “Disconnect,” a theatrical production that explores many philosophical questions, including “Does God drink beer?”

Along with this, other unanswered queries are posed in this original, funny and dramatic tale.

“Disconnect” is a poignant and thought-provoking performance that will leave the audience pondering whether the decisions made in their lives would last an eternity.

Tickets are $22.23 and can be purchased at https://calendar.santaclarita.gov/event/disconnect-presented-by-front-row-center.

Performances are scheduled for 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 27, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb 28 and 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 1.

The MAIN

24266 Main St.,

Newhall, CA 91321

For more information about shows at The MAIN visit https://atthemain.org.

