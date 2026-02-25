Feb. 27-March 1: ‘Disconnect’ at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall

|
The California Retailers Association announced the official launch of the California Retail Law Center, a new legal and policy initiative designed to support retail legal teams navigating California’s complex and fast-evolving legal and regulatory environment.
The Santa Clarita Chamber of Commerce is gathering a panel of of women to share their experience working on corporate boards.
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold its next regular board meeting on Tuesday, March 3.
On Feb. 18, 2026, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Major Crimes Bureau Cargo Criminal Apprehension Team Detectives conducted a search operation in Ontario regarding a cargo theft investigation.
SCV BandCast has announced its most ambitious project to date: the 2026 SCV BandCast Battle of the Bands.
California State University, Northridge’s Center on Disabilities has curated an inclusive and innovative space for researchers, practitioners and other participants to share findings and practices in the field of assistive technology at its 41st Annual CSUN Assistive Technology Conference.
Director Eric Clarke and Front Row Theatre have announced the premiere of the original production "Disconnect" at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall for four shows, Friday, Feb. 27-Sunday, March 1.
<strong>1936</strong> - U.S. release of Silent Era's last feature, "Modern Times" with Charles Chaplin, partially shot in SCV [<a href="https://scvtv.com/?p=30647/" target="_blank">story</a>]<br>
<a href="https://scvtv.com/?p=30647/" target="_blank">
<img src="https://scvtv.com/gif/scvhs/chaplinmoderntimes.jpg" alt="Modern Times scene" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;">
</a>
The city of Santa Clarita invites the community to celebrate the official designation of La Puerta as a California Point of Historical Interest on Tuesday, March 3, at 9:30 a.m.
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) has announced the introduction of the Whistleblower Protection and Privacy Act, AB 2021.
Carousel Ranch’s Annual Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses Campaign's final Thursday restaurant fundraiser will feature an all-day event at Marston's Restaurant in Valencia.
Mission Opera, Santa Clarita’s professional opera company, will present a powerful double bill of one-act operas by Carlisle Floyd, "Slow Dusk" and "The Sojourner and Mollie Sinclair," on Friday, April 10, Saturday, April 11 and Sunday, April 12 at the Olive Branch Theatricals Theater at Valencia Town Center.
SCVi Charter School, the founding campus of the iLEAD Schools network, is hosting a series of informational events for prospective families as the deadline for the 2026-27 school year enrollment lottery approaches.
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, (D-Chatsworth), has announced she has introduced her 2026 legislative package, introducing and coauthoring a slate of bills focused on lowering costs, protecting consumers, strengthening public safety, supporting children and families and addressing housing and public health challenges facing communities across Assembly District 40.
The annual Downs Fischer Jazz Festival will return to Golden Valley High School on Friday, Feb. 27, hosted by the Golden Valley High School Music Department and the GVHS Band and Color Guard Boosters. The event begins at 5 p.m. in the GVHS gym.
Avery Jackson scored 40 points on 14 of 18 shooting as TMU men's basketball blew past Park Gilbert 113-80 to win its regular season finale on Saturday, Feb. 21 in Gilbert, Ariz.
Chloe Auble dropped 23 points on Saturday, Feb. 21 as The Master's University women's basketball team crushed Park Gilbert 72-47 on the road in Gilbert, Ariz.
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station will host Tip-A-Cop at Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar on Tuesday, March 3, from 5-9 p.m.
College of the Canyons men's and women's track & field teams combined to win six events in addition to posting 24 top-five finishes, as the Cougars recorded top marks across the board at the annual Battle of the Region meet hosted by Bakersfield College on Feb. 13.
College of the Canyons swim & dive combined to win four events at the Western State Conference meet No. 1 hosted by L.A. Valley College on Friday, Feb. 20.
<strong>1993</strong> - Jury awards Newhall Land $2.3 million for "Valencia" trademark infringement by Palmer apartments at Valle del Oro, Newhall [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/sg19930224palmer.htm" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">story</a>]<br>
<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/sg19930224palmer.htm" target="_blank">
<img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/sg19930224palmert.jpg" alt="Palmer Guilty" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;">
</a>
Vance Wealth has announced that Carrisa Flores has earned her Certified Financial Planner certification.
The city of Santa Clarita and Los Angeles County Department of Public Works have partnered to offer a convenient and free option for residents to dispose of used tires.
The Latino Business Alliance will host a Café con Leche, 9-10:15 a.m. Tuesday, March 3 at Fastsigns of Santa Clarita.
