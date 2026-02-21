Feb. 27: The Master’s University Chorale Variety Show Fundraiser

|
The Master's University Chorale will host a Variety Show fundraiser 7-9 p.m., Friday, Feb. 27 at the TMU Music Recital Hall, to raise funds for the chorale's planned Midwest tour.
The city of Santa Clarita is now hiring for Camp Clarita Summer 2026. Help create unforgettable memories for campers in Santa Clarita.
Officials at Tejon Ranch Conservancy advise those interested in spring wildflower tours to book early, interest in the tours is expected to be high as an anticipated "superbloom" is expected in parts of Southern California.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating a confirmed case of measles in a resident who recently traveled internationally and visited several L.A. county public locations while infectious.
The city of Santa Clarita Outdoor Recreation's February Community Hike will be held Saturday, Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. at Towsley Canyon Open Space, 24335 The Old Road, Newhall, CA 91321.
The Master's University women's volleyball team earned two wins on Thursday against Benedictine Mesa and Arizona Christian by a score of 4-1 in Mesa, Ariz.
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help locating At-Risk Missing Person Patricia Ann Holdefer.
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, Feb. 24, at 6 p.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall, where the council will hold two public hearings, on Lighting District parcel annexations and an appeal of a Planning Commission decision.
The Old Town Newhall Public Library in collaboration with ARTree will host "Books and Brush: Where Literature and Inspiration Meet with ARTree," 10:15 a.m.- 11:15 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 28.
Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) has announced her affordability legislative package to bring meaningful relief for California families and small businesses struggling due to inflation and increased fees and taxes.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has issued a statement that a power outage to a third-party telecommunications provider that caused disruption of Los Angeles County 9-1-1 service beginning at 6:02 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 19, has been resolved.
Valencia Library will host a "Teen Library Eats: Donuts," event Thursday, Feb. 26, 3:30-4:30 p.m.
1906 - L.A. County accepts Mr. H.C. Register's bid to build (Old) Newhall Jail for $2,237
<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/al3025.htm" target="_blank">
<img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/al3025t.jpg" alt="Old Newhall Jail" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;">
</a>
The 48th Annual Lenten Fish Fry at St. Clare of Assisi Parish in Canyon Country will begin a six week run of serving up its tasty fish and chips on Friday, Feb. 20. The event starts at 4 p.m. and is open until 8:30 p.m.
Toastmasters is a worldwide club and has a simple, yet powerful, mission: Empowering individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. The Loquations Toastmasters Club will host an Open House on Saturday, Feb. 21 at 9:30 a.m. The club also has the option to join the meeting via Zoom.
As you step into William S. Hart Park, the sights and sounds of the Old West come alive. The rhythm of boots shuffling across the dance floor, the unmistakable aroma of Dutch oven peach cobbler drifting through the mesquite-scented air and the ringing of a blacksmith’s hammer all echo a time when Santa Clarita’s hills and valleys were shaped by cowboys living the frontier life.
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of Dennis Yong as the new assistant principal at Rancho Pico Junior High School.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce 2026 SCV Business Expo returns on Thursday, June 11, at Valencia Town Center, bringing together 100-plus local businesses and organizations and over 1,000 attendees for the largest business showcase in the Santa Clarita Valley.
California State University, Northridge Beach Volleyball opens the 2026 season Friday, Feb. 20, hosting Concordia Irvine at noon at the Matador Beach Volleyball Complex.
U.S. Rep. George Whitesides, (D-Agua Dulce), joined the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Tuesday, Feb. 17, to present $1 million in federal funding for a new mobile command center.
Le Chene French Cuisine will present a special dinner and event, "Meet The Medium Yesenia," on Wednesday, March 11 at Le Chene in Aqua Dulce.
As Los Angeles gears up to host the 2026 World Cup, 2028 Olympic & Paralympic Games and a wave of other major sporting events, now is the time for small businesses to prepare for unprecedented opportunities. Join the SBDC for the third webinar in the series, Get Your Business Game-Ready, to learn about the procurement process for the LA Games.
As of early Wednesday, Feb. 18, the Foothill League still had two girls soccer teams competing in the CIF Southern Section playoffs. Unfortunately, later that same evening, there were none.
1803 - Indigenous family members removed from Caamulus (Camulos) village, Piru area, are baptized at San Fernando Mission
<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/sfrb00916.htm" target="_blank"><img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/missionsanfernando_rppc1900s.jpg" alt="mission" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;">
</a>
