Feb. 27: The Master’s University Chorale Variety Show Fundraiser

The Master’s University Chorale will host a Variety Show fundraiser 7-9 p.m., Friday, Feb. 27 at the The Master’s University Chorale, to raise funds for the chorale’s planned Midwest tour.

The TMU Music Recital Hall, MRH 101 is located at 24728 Quigley Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

Enjoy a night of music, mayhem and pure entertainment as The Master’s Chorale steps out of the concert hall and onto the variety show stage.

From dazzling solos to comedy pieces and everything in between, the singers are pulling out all the stops to raise funds for the upcoming tour.

General admission tickets are $23.02, including fees.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit https://our.show/choralefundraiser.

