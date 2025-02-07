Feb. 27: VIA Cocktails & Conversation With Tom Cole

|
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a special meeting in closed session to negotiate the purchase of parcels of land at 5:30 p.m. in the Carl Boyer Room at City Hall on Tuesday, Feb. 11.
|
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, Feb. 12, beginning at 5 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 4 p.m.
|
The Cube Ice and Entertainment Center in Valencia will offer a special Valentine’s Day Sweet Hearts Skate on Friday, Feb. 14.
|
Broken Leg Theatre has announced its upcoming production of the critically-acclaimed play, "Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike," written by Christopher Durang. Durang is a master of comedy and winner of the 2013 Tony Award for Best Play.
|
Join the Valley Industry Association for a special Cocktails & Conversation event hosting Director of Economic Development of city of Santa Clarita, Tom Cole, Thursday, Feb. 27, from 5:30 - 7 p.m.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Cooperation has announced that Natalie Vowell will assume the new Vice President of Business Development position for the Santa Clarita Valley.
|
The Child & Family Center’s Pathways to Recovery Program, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, will host a special SCORE Scholarship Program sign-up event on Tuesday, Feb. 11, from 3-6 p.m. in the Child & Family lobby.
|
The city of Santa Clarita has announced a recap of the stats for another successful Holiday Light Tour, which brought joy and holiday cheer to residents and visitors alike.
|
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the return of SENSES Block Party to Main Street in the Old Town Newhall Arts and Entertainment District for another year of high-energy fun. SENSES is held from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month starting March 20.
|
The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced that the La Mesa Junior High School Counseling Department has been designated a Recognized American School Counselor Association Model Program.
|
Dr. Thea Sweo Alvarado, former dean of instruction at Pasadena City College, has been named interim assistant superintendent/vice president of instruction at College of the Canyons.
|
Beginning Saturday, Feb. 8 through Sunday, March 2, customers in Santa Clarita Valley can donate to Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Clarita Valley during checkout at their local Ross Dress for Less store.
|
Single Mothers Outreach has announced the gala celebration, "Cheers to 30 Years" will be an anniversary party held 7 p.m. Friday, May 9 at Sand Canyon Country Club.
|
Braden Van Groningen had 19 kills to lead The Master's University men's volleyball team in a four-set win over the Vanguard Lions Thursday, Feb. 6 in Costa Mesa.
|
The newest members of The Master's University Hall of Honor represent a clear theme: unforgettable excellence in cross country and track and field and an undeniable commitment to Christ and Scripture.
|
College of the Canyons men's basketball claimed a third straight conference victory on Wednesday, Feb. 5, this time storming past host Glendale College 77-70 behind a game-high 15 points from Gilad Ziegel.
|
|
Autonomous vehicles under testing permits have collectively covered over 4 million miles on California’s public roads from Dec. 1, 2023, to Nov. 30, 2024, the California Department of Motor Vehicles has announced.
|
Federal, state and local agencies will come together to host an informative webinar, "Understanding Air Quality After the L.A. Fires" on air quality impacts in the wake of the Los Angeles wildfires.
|
The Santa Clarita College of the Canyons Performing Arts Center will host singer and musician, John Waite, 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21 at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
|
Maginns Pub is hosting a Valentine's Day five-course farm-to-table Irish Pub style dinner Friday, Feb. 14, at 24480 Main St., #140, Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
|
The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley invites cancer survivors and caregivers to the 2025 Survivor and Caregiver Celebration Dinner, 5 p.m, Saturday, March 1 at at the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA, 91351.
|
Santa Clarita Public Libraries are looking for volunteers for its Tween Spring Clean-Up beginning 8:45 a.m.- 12:45 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16 at Valencia Library, with other volunteer opportunities Sundays, March 2 and 9.
|
The California Institute of the Arts Patty Disney Center for Life and Work will be hosting a Valentines pop-up market noon-4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13 at CalArts, 24700 McBean Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
