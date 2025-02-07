Feb. 27: VIA Cocktails & Conversation With Tom Cole

Join the Valley Industry Association for a special Cocktails & Conversation event hosting Director of Economic Development of city of Santa Clarita, Tom Cole, Thursday, Feb. 27, from 5:30 – 7 p.m.

The event will take place at Margaritas Mexican Grill, 23320 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

The cost for the event is $35 for VIA Members and $45 for non-members.

Appetizers will be served and cash bar will be available.

Space is limited.

RSVP now here.

