Feb. 27: Wolf Creek Restaurant Fundraiser for Carousel Ranch

Wolf Creek Restaurant and Brewing Co. is hosting an all-day fundraiser on Thursday, Feb. 27, for Carousel Ranch’s 10th Annual “Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses” campaign.

Wolf Creek will donate 15-20% of all sales (lunch, dinner, bar and take-out) to Carousel Ranch, the higher the sales, the higher the percentage.

Remember to let your server know that you are there for Carousel Ranch.

If you are ordering take-out please be sure to select FUNDRAISER as an item on the order.

To make it even more delicious, Wolf Creek is offering a decadent cookies and cream “Carousel Cake” through March 2. For every slice sold, $5 will be donated to Carousel Ranch. Eat the cake, it’s for the kids.

Patrons must mention that they are there to support the Carousel Ranch to make sure your donations are included.

Wolf Creek Restaurant and Brewing Co.

27746 McBean Parkway,

Valencia, CA 91354

To order online visit www.wolfcreekbrewery.com/about-restaurant.

In addition to the weekly restaurant fundraisers, there are numerous ways to get involved in supporting Carousel Ranch. Every dollar

(up to $25,000) donated throughout the month, will be matched dollar for dollar thanks to a generous donation by Wayne and Dianne Crawford.

Carousel Ranch is a non-profit charitable organization providing therapeutic horseback riding for special needs children as well as the Ready to Work program which prepares young adults with special needs for what’s next after high school. The program combines a classroom curriculum with real work experiences.

Visit www.carouselranch.org/carousel-wishes.

