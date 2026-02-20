Feb. 28: Books and Brush With ARTree at Newhall Library

The Old Town Newhall Public Library in collaboration with ARTree will host “Books and Brush: Where Literature and Inspiration Meet with ARTree,” 10:15 a.m.- 11:15 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 28.

The Old Town Newhall Public Library is located at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

The “Books and Brush: Where Literature and Inspiration Meet” introduces children and families to the world of art through engaging storytimes featuring books about or by artists. Participants will explore showcased artwork inspired by the books, fostering a connection between storytelling and visual creativity. The program also includes a community art project, where attendees contribute to creating a collaborative art piece, celebrating collective creativity and expression.

This program is in collaboration with ARTree and a continuation from last year’s program.

For more information visit the Santa Clarita Library website.

Like this: Like Loading...