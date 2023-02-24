Feb. 28: COC Information Night for Prospective Students

To better assist high school seniors who are curious about making College of the Canyons their next step, the college will be offering an information night on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at both its Valencia, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia, CA 91355 and Canyon Country, 17200 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country, CA 91351, campuses.

The 45-minute-long information sessions will cover eligibility, program requirements, acceptance criteria and benefits.

Prospective students and their families will have the opportunity to learn more about the college’s admissions timeline, financial aid process, as well as certificates, associate degrees and transfer preparation.

In addition, college representatives will explain the benefits and requirements of the Canyons Promise program, which gives qualified incoming students the opportunity to attend College of the Canyons with tuition paid for their first two years. Not limited to recent high school graduates, the program is exclusively for first-time college students who enroll full-time.

The program also provides students with financial support, high-touch academic and counseling support, as well as peer support to increase student success.

A full list of information session times and locations is listed below:

6 to 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28 – Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center (PAC), Valencia campus.

(Spanish Session) 7:15 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28 – Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center (PAC), Valencia campus.

6 to 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28 – Takeda Science Center (CCLB 110), Canyon Country campus.

(Spanish Session) 7:15 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28 – Takeda Science Center (CCLB 110), Canyon Country campus.

Admission to all information night events is free and open to the public.

Parking for the sessions will be free in all student lots.

For more information about the information night, contact the Welcome Center at (661) 362-3457 or at welcomecenter@canyons.edu.

