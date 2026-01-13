Feb 28: Cracking Crab for a Cause, Sam Dixon Crab Fest Fundraiser at Elks Lodge

The Santa Clarita Valley community is invited to come together for an evening of food, fun and meaningful impact at the inaugural Samuel Dixon Family Health Center Crab Fest Fundraiser, hosted by the Santa Clarita Elks Lodge #2379 on Saturday, Feb. 28.

The event will be held 5-8 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, located at 17766 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.

Guests will enjoy an all-you-can-eat Alaskan King Crab feast, along with activities including a 50/50 raffle and a silent auction featuring a variety of sought-after items.

Proceeds from the evening will directly support primary health care and specialty services for children and families in the Santa Clarita Valley, helping ensure that high-quality, affordable care remains accessible to those who need it most.

For decades, Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. has been a trusted health care provider for underserved children, families and individuals. As a community-based, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, SDFHC is dedicated to removing barriers to care and improving health outcomes through comprehensive, patient-centered services.

SDFHC offers a wide range of services designed to support the whole family, including:

— Primary medical care for children and adults.

— Pediatric and family medicine services.

— Preventative dental care services.

— Behavioral health and mental health services.

— Preventive health screenings, health education and care coordination.

— Support services that help families navigate the health care system.

By focusing on early intervention, prevention and continuity of care, SDFHC helps children grow up healthier and supports families in building a strong foundation for lifelong well-being.

Every ticket purchased, raffle entry sold and auction bid placed at the Crab Fest Fundraiser helps sustain critical services for local children and families, services that many rely on for routine checkups, dental visits, mental health support and specialty care.

Community support ensures SDFHC can continue meeting families where they are and responding to the evolving health needs of Santa Clarita.

Join SDFHC for a memorable evening that combines community spirit with a powerful purpose.

Together, we can enjoy a delicious meal while investing in healthier futures for the children and families who call the SCV home.

Tickets are $100 per person and can be purchased at SDFHC Crab Fest.

SDFHC was established in 1980 and named for long-time Val Verde resident and minister, the late Reverend Samuel Dixon. SDFHC is the only non-profit health center founded and based in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Its mission is to enhance wellness by providing quality healthcare, dental, behavioral health counseling and healthcare enrollment services to anyone in need.

For more information visit them at www.sdfhc.org.

Like this: Like Loading...