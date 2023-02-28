Feb. 28: Emergency Virtual Meeting 1:30 p.m. Possible Camp Scott Impact

The Los Angeles County Probation Oversight Commission is holding an emergency virtual meeting today, Feb. 28, starting at 1:30 p.m. that could impact the future of Camp Scott.
If you would like to provide input on the issue of Camp Scott on Bouquet Canyon Road potentially becoming a permanent home for juvenile serious offenders you can do so by using the information contained in the agenda link posted below.
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is preparing to submit the department’s annual Off Highway Vehicle grant request. The application will be available to review for a 60-day review by the public beginning on March 7 and ending on May 7.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors have approved a motion authored by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Janice Hahn that will result in the county executing a first-of-its-kind agreement with trade and union entities that will bring thousands of trade and skilled labor jobs to Los Angeles County.
The annual College of the Canyons Women’s Conference will return to the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center on Saturday, March 25. Held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., this year’s in-person conference will feature an exciting lineup of presenters and breakout sessions designed around the theme “Think Big, Speak Up!”
TriasMD, a musculoskeletal management company focused on delivering superior care and experiences while reducing healthcare costs, has announced its acquisition of Gateway Surgery Center, 28682 The Old Road. Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
California State University, Northridge’s 38th Annual CSUN Assistive Technology Conference — internationally recognized as the premier event in the field of technology and people with disabilities — is scheduled to take place March 13-17 at the Anaheim Marriott.
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will take place Wednesday, March 1, beginning with a closed session at 6 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers after a rainfall.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday two additional deaths and 49 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with 34 additional deaths and 2,129 new cases countywide
