Feb. 28: Emergency Virtual Meeting 1:30 p.m. Possible Camp Scott Impact

Due to the washout of the access road in Haskell Canyon Open Space, the city of Santa Clarita's Archery Range is closed until further notice.

The Los Angeles County Probation Oversight Commission is holding an emergency virtual meeting today, Feb. 28, starting at 1:30 p.m.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is now offering Inspire therapy, a breakthrough obstructive sleep apnea treatment option for those who cannot use Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) therapy.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is preparing to submit the department’s annual Off Highway Vehicle grant request. The application will be available to review for a 60-day review by the public beginning on March 7 and ending on May 7.

The annual College of the Canyons Women’s Conference will return to the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center on Saturday, March 25. Held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., this year’s in-person conference will feature an exciting lineup of presenters and breakout sessions designed around the theme “Think Big, Speak Up!”

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors have approved a motion authored by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Janice Hahn that will result in the county executing a first-of-its-kind agreement with trade and union entities that will bring thousands of trade and skilled labor jobs to Los Angeles County.

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Board of Directors will now be meeting in-person for all Committee meetings.

Children's Bureau is one of the largest private, nonprofit adoption agencies in California and one of the few that is nationally accredited by the Child Welfare League of America.

California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has announced her appointment to the California Workforce Development Board by Speaker Anthony Rendon.

TriasMD, a musculoskeletal management company focused on delivering superior care and experiences while reducing healthcare costs, has announced its acquisition of Gateway Surgery Center, 28682 The Old Road. Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

The County of Los Angeles Fire Department has posted an exam bulletin for a priority paramedic recruitment.

ARTree Community Arts Center will be using Santa Clarita Artists Association gallery to showcase works from the Center's special needs students.

The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, Feb. 28, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a special meeting Tuesday at 5 p.m. in closed session about the existing litigation between Michael Cruz and the city of Santa Clarita.

The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 12 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Feb. 27 – Sunday, March 5.

California State University, Northridge’s 38th Annual CSUN Assistive Technology Conference — internationally recognized as the premier event in the field of technology and people with disabilities — is scheduled to take place March 13-17 at the Anaheim Marriott.

The Rotary Club of Santa Clarita Valley will host a Rotary Dinner and Opportunity Drawing on Saturday, March 18 at 6 p.m.

Keeping Up With Kathryn Barger | Supporting Young Adults with Special Needs This week, I gathered with community partners who are passionate about preparing our youth for their futures.

March 1: Hart District Board Meeting The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will take place Wednesday, March 1, beginning with a closed session at 6 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.

DACC, Dogs Trust USA Partner to Implement Professional Development Program The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control is committed to improving dog behavior knowledge throughout the department and investing in its staff.

Ocean Water Quality Advisory Extended for All L.A. County Beaches Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers after a rainfall.

Monday COVID Roundup: Two Additional SCV Deaths; 49 New Cases Locally The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday two additional deaths and 49 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with 34 additional deaths and 2,129 new cases countywide