Feb. 28: ‘ Hearts, Paws & Claws Adoption Event’ at Castaic Animal Care Center

Castaic Animal Care Center will host its "Hearts, Paws & Claws Adoption Event," 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 28 at 31044 Charlie Canyon Road, Castaic, CA 91384.

Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library will host " Believe in Your Buzz," a HOPE Theatre Arts Storytime Event, at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7 and Sunday March 8 at both Valencia Library and Jo Anne Darcy Canyon Country Library.

The city of Santa Clarita is inviting artists to submit artwork for consideration in the upcoming “Dreamscapes” juried exhibition, which will be on view at the Newhall Community Center from March 25 through June 24.

American Red Cross is hosting Blood Drives at two Santa Clarita Libraries, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday, March 2.

Love has a way of transforming a moment into a memory that lasts a lifetime.

After a nearly decade-long partnership, Saddleback College officials have agreed to donate the broadcast license for radio station KSBR and other related assets to California State University, Northridge.

Eligible low- to moderate-income California households who lived in areas affected by the 2018 wildfires may qualify for up to $350,000 in homebuyer assistance through the ReCoverCA Homebuyer Assistance Program, administered by the Golden State Finance Authority.

The Master's University golf teams struggled in the 54-hole Sierra Nevada Spring Invitational hosted by OUAZ at the Coyote Springs Golf Club in Moapa, Nev. on Feb. 23 and 24.

College of the Canyons track & field turned in another productive outing at the annual Pirate Invitational hosted by Ventura College on Friday, Feb. 20 with the Cougars combining to win seven events with 30 top-five finishes.

College of the Canyons had three players from its 2025-26 men's basketball team recognized as members of the All-Western State Conference, South Division team, with two earning First-Team recognition.

College of the Canyons women's basketball guard Kathy Artiga has been named an All-Western State Conference, South Division First-Team selection following a strong freshman campaign.

College of the Canyons men's golf competed at the Riverside City College Invitational at Victoria Country Club on Monday, Feb. 23, with the Cougars finishing second in team scoring while also seeing Arnaud Bouhaniche claim individual medalist honors.

The Santa Clarita Public Library has announced this year’s One Story One City selection: "The Music Shop" by Rachel Joyce. Throughout March, the Santa Clarita Public Library will host events inspired by the book’s themes of music and community.

TMU Men’s Volleyball Tops Vanguard Again in Four Sets The Master's University men's volleyball team improved to 6-0 on the season with its second win over Vanguard University in as many tries in The MacArthur Center on Saturday, Feb. 21.

Today in SCV History (Feb. 26) <strong>1923</strong> - U.S. release of Charles Chaplin film "The Pilgrim," partially shot at Saugus Train Station & Newhall First Presbyterian Church [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/thepilgrim1923_fullmovie.htm" target="_blank" rel="noopener">watch</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/thepilgrim1923_fullmovie.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/thepilgrim1923_fullmoviet.jpg" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;" alt="The Pilgrim"> </a>

California Retailers Association Launches California Retail Law Center The California Retailers Association announced the official launch of the California Retail Law Center, a new legal and policy initiative designed to support retail legal teams navigating California’s complex and fast-evolving legal and regulatory environment.

March 10: SCV Chamber Host InfluenceHer Boardroom Ready Panel The Santa Clarita Chamber of Commerce is gathering a panel of of women to share their experience working on corporate boards.

March 3: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold its next regular board meeting on Tuesday, March 3.