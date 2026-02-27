Feb. 28-March 1: Central Park in Saugus Will Host Soccer, Softball Tournaments

The city of Santa Clarita has announced that two sports tournaments will be held at Santa Clarita Central Park the weekend of Saturday, Feb. 28-Sunday, March 1.

The Playmakers Winter Soccer Tournament and the Hart High School Softball Tournament will take place at Central Park this weekend.

All multi-purpose and softball fields will be in use throughout the weekend and parking will be heavily impacted.

Please note: Bike lanes traveling northbound and southbound on Bouquet Canyon Road in front of Central Park will also be impacted during the tournaments.

The park will remain open for passive use. If you’re planning to visit, please allow extra time for parking and travel.

Like this: Like Loading...