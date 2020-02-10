Feb. 29: SCV Senior Center Celebrity Waiter Fundraiser

The Bella Vida Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center will present a royals-themed “Celebrity Waiter” fundraiser at the Canyon Country center on Saturday, February 29, starting at 5 p.m.

SCV Senior Center Celebrity Waiter Co-Chairs Amanda Benson and Julie Sturgeon have been working hard to stage “A Knight of Royals.”

The Title Sponsor for the “Celebrity Waiter” event is Tracy Hauser Team and Royal Sponsors are Sand Canyon Country Club and Princess Cruises. The Imperial Sponsor is California Resources Corporation.

Live auction bidders will have an opportunity to explore a variety of spectacular items including a Princess Cruises travel certificate, an “NCIS” television show set visit, power lunches with elected officials and local events, special dinner parties throughout the SCV and much more.

Funds raised will be used to help support the SCV Senior Center and the 19 different services and supports offered to SCV seniors. These funds are essential to the center’s mission: providing a better quality of life for local seniors.

To make the “Celebrity Waiter” event as exciting and extravagant as hoped, the Senior Center will need your help.

For more information and to book a table or seat, call Christine at 661-259-9444 ext. 143.