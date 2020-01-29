Feb. 3-April 15: Free VITA Tax Prep at United Methodist Church

The Internal Revenue Service’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program or VITA will offer free income tax preparation by IRS-certified volunteers at the Santa Clarita United Methodist Church from February 3 through April 15.

The service will be available at the Saugus church Mondays and Wednesdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Walk-ins will be accepted but appointments are recommended.

VITA has provided free tax preparation and e-filing to low/moderate income-eligible families and individuals with an annual household income of $65,000 or less for more than 50 years.

There are no fees or hidden costs to the customer.

The VITA program has helped millions of taxpayers each year to save money and to obtain maximum refunds allowed by law.

Customers’ income tax returns will be prepared by trained IRS-certified volunteer tax preparers and quality reviewers.

Preparers will help determine is taxpayers are eligible for tax credits including the Earned Income Credit, Child Tax Credit, Other Dependent Credit or American Opportunity Credit.

The new site is the first and only community VITA site in Santa Clarita Valley, according to the volunteers.

The Santa Clarita United Methodist Church is located at 26640 Bouquet Canyon Road, Saugus 91350.

For more information, call 818-714-0073 or visit https://www.scumc.org, the IRS VITA Grant Program or the Internal Revenue Service.