The Santa Clarita City Council, joined by the Planning Commission, Arts Commission and Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission, will hold a 2026-27 Budget Joint Study Session Tuesday, Feb. 3 at 5 p.m. in the Carl Boyer Room at Santa Clarita City Hall.

City Hall is located at 23920 Valencia Blvd., First Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Each year the city of Santa Clarita undergoes a budget process to develop the next Fiscal Year’s budget. This process takes approximately six months, beginning in January and culminating in June with the adoption of a balanced annual budget.

The budget process involves the members of the City Council, the Commissions, all city departments and the community.

During the Joint Study Session, the City Council; Planning Commission, Arts Commission and Parks, Recreation and

Community Services Commission will receive a presentation on the preparation of the Fiscal Year 2026-27 budget for review and discussion.

See the complete meeting agenda below:

City Council

Study Session



City Hall, Carl Boyer Room 23920 Valencia Blvd., 1st Floor Santa Clarita, CA 91355

Agenda Agenda Packet Joint Meeting with Planning Commission Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Commission Arts Commission CALL TO ORDER ROLL CALL Roll Call FLAG SALUTE PUBLIC PARTICIPATION ITEM 1 FISCAL YEAR 2026-2027 BUDGET FISCAL YEAR 2026-27 BUDGET ADJOURN

