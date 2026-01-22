Feb. 3: County Library Virtual Program on How to Prep for Job Interviews

On Tuesday, Feb. 3 from 12-1:15 p.m. the LA County Library will offer a virtual program entitled “Work Ready: How to Prep for Job Interviews.”

Job interviews can be tough. Join career coach Liz Mohler as she provides practical tips on preparing yourself for interview success. This program is intended for adults.

This is a virtual program, hosted via Zoom.

Register Here.

