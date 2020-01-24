[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Feb. 3: ‘Flight’ Art Exhibit to Take Off at Santa Clarita City Hall
| Friday, Jan 24, 2020
flight art exhibit

“Flight,” the newest group art exhibit presented by the city of Santa Clarita, is set to take off at City Hall’s First Floor Gallery on February 3 and stay airborne through March 10.

The art pieces featured in the exhibition represent each artist’s interpretation of flight.

The community is invited to celebrate the opening of this new exhibit with a free art reception on Wednesday, February 19, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at City Hall.

Attendees will enjoy free food, drinks, music and a chance to discuss pieces with the artists and other art aficionados.

“Flight” includes a variety of pieces that express what makes each artist elevate his or her goals and aspirations and the inspiration to accomplish them. Subjects in the pieces range from insects to airplanes and everything in between.

The First Floor Gallery in City Hall is located at 23920 Valencia Boulevard. City Hall’s business hours are Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, contact Katherine Nestved at knestved@santa-clarita.com or call 661-250-3777. For details regarding other city art exhibits, visit SantaClaritaArts.com.
May 16: SCV VegFest to Celebrate Sustainability, Compassion & Healthy Living

May 16: SCV VegFest to Celebrate Sustainability, Compassion & Healthy Living
Thursday, Jan 23, 2020
Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth will kick off this year’s SCV VegFest as the community heals and celebrates sustainability, healthy living and compassion.
FULL STORY...

Film, TV Productions Shooting in SCV: ‘Betrayed,’ ‘Lone Star,’ ‘Off the Grid’

Film, TV Productions Shooting in SCV: ‘Betrayed,’ ‘Lone Star,’ ‘Off the Grid’
Wednesday, Jan 22, 2020
The city of Santa Clarita has released the list of productions shooting in the Santa Clarita Valley the week of January 20-26, 2020.
FULL STORY...

March 10: Glenn Miller Orchestra to Swing at West Ranch

March 10: Glenn Miller Orchestra to Swing at West Ranch
Friday, Jan 17, 2020
The world-famous Glenn Miller Orchestra will swing into the Santa Clarita Valley for a special one-night-only event at the West Ranch High School Theater on Tuesday, March 10, at 7 p.m.
FULL STORY...

April 18-19: Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival 2020 at Hart Park

April 18-19: Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival 2020 at Hart Park
Friday, Jan 17, 2020
The city of Santa Clarita’s Cowboy Festival, presented by California Resources Corporation and set to return for its 27th year, will ride into William S. Hart Park in Newhall on April 18 and 19.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
City Survey: Mental Health, Seniors Housing Among Top Needs
According to a recent city survey, residents believe mental health and homeless services, housing for seniors and affordable housing are among the most needed in Santa Clarita.
City Survey: Mental Health, Seniors Housing Among Top Needs
LA County Supes Fund Affordable Rental Housing Projects
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved funding for 10 affordable multi-family rental housing development projects selected through the No Place Like Home Program Notice of Funding Availability Round 2019-1.
LA County Supes Fund Affordable Rental Housing Projects
Hart District, Jeremy Haggerty Hit with Lawsuits Over Sexual Abuse
Multiple lawsuits have been filed by victims of Jeremy Haggerty, a former basketball coach in the William S. Hart Union High School District who was convicted of sexual abuse charges.
Hart District, Jeremy Haggerty Hit with Lawsuits Over Sexual Abuse
Bed, Bath & Beyond Store on The Old Road to Remain Open
The Bed, Bath & Beyond store at 25540 The Old Road is not on the list of 2020 store closures the company released Tuesday.
Bed, Bath & Beyond Store on The Old Road to Remain Open
White House, California Spar Over Abortions Coverage Mandate
A Trump administration move to stop California from requiring health insurers to cover abortions has drawn a sharp riposte from California’s political leadership.
White House, California Spar Over Abortions Coverage Mandate
Feds Sue California Over Private Prisons Ban
The federal government Friday sued California over the state's private prisons ban, claiming the new law is unconstitutional, discriminates against the federal government and obstructs its ability to carry out operations.
Feds Sue California Over Private Prisons Ban
Today in SCV History (Jan. 24)
1888 - Acton post office established; Richard E. Nickel, postmaster [story]
postal cover
County Launches New Business Model to Benefit Property Owners
In an effort to increase the number of property owners participating in the County’s rental assistance programs, the Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA) has launched a new business model which provides an enhanced customer service experience for property owners.
County Launches New Business Model to Benefit Property Owners
Court: Agua Dulce Man Who Kidnapped Toddler Was Legally Insane
An Agua Dulce man accused of kidnapping a toddler at knifepoint was found not mentally fit to assist in his own legal defense by a judge Wednesday and committed to an institution.
Court: Agua Dulce Man Who Kidnapped Toddler Was Legally Insane
County to Open Waitlist for SCV’s Orchard Arms Senior Housing
The Los Angeles County Development Authority is opening its wait list for senior public housing site applications at seven locations in L.A. County.
County to Open Waitlist for SCV’s Orchard Arms Senior Housing
CSUN Professor Recognized as Emerging Scholar
California State University, Northridge psychology professor Que-Lam Huynh has been named an “emerging scholar” by leading education magazine Diverse: Issues in Higher Education.
CSUN Professor Recognized as Emerging Scholar
Lady Cougars Drop Conference Game to Glendale 73-58
College of the College dropped a 73-58 conference result to visiting Glendale College on Saturday night in the Cougar Cage.
Lady Cougars Drop Conference Game to Glendale 73-58
Cougars Best Glendale in First Conference Win 79-69
College of the Canyons notched its first conference win by way of a 79-69 final result at the Cougar Cage on Saturday.
Cougars Best Glendale in First Conference Win 79-69
West Ranch Students Seeking Donations for Taal Volcano Victims
The recent eruption of Taal Volcano in the Philippines last January 12 has forced many Filipino to flee their homes and move to evacuation centers. Those most affected are villagers in the hard-hit province of Batangas.
West Ranch Students Seeking Donations for Taal Volcano Victims
May 16: SCV VegFest to Celebrate Sustainability, Compassion & Healthy Living
Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth will kick off this year’s SCV VegFest as the community heals and celebrates sustainability, healthy living and compassion.
May 16: SCV VegFest to Celebrate Sustainability, Compassion & Healthy Living
Engbrecht to Retire Sooner Than Expected
Having previously announced her plan to retire at the end of the 2019-20 school year, Vicki Engbrecht has moved up her retirement date as superintendent of the William S. Hart Union High School District to March 1.
Engbrecht to Retire Sooner Than Expected
Ray Leyva Begins Tenure as County’s Interim Chief Probation Officer
On Friday, Jan. 17, Ray Leyva began his tenure as Interim Chief Probation Officer of the Los Angeles County Probation Department after being appointed to the position by the L.A. County Board of Supervisors on Jan. 7.
Ray Leyva Begins Tenure as County’s Interim Chief Probation Officer
Villanueva Discusses Promotions, Homeless Outreach at First 2020 Media Briefing
Sheriff Alex Villanueva’s monthly media briefing on Wednesday took place at the Hall of Justice. It included lots of good news, as well as a glimpse at happier times in the life of a partner recently lost
Villanueva Discusses Promotions, Homeless Outreach at First 2020 Media Briefing
Local Streets, Riverbeds Canvassed for Annual Homeless Count
Santa Clarita is on its way to having a more accurate tally of its homeless population, according to community leaders and volunteers at Tuesday’s annual Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count.
Local Streets, Riverbeds Canvassed for Annual Homeless Count
Zonta Club SCV Seeking ‘Women in Service’ Nominations
Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is requesting nominations from local, nonprofit organizations who would like to have their outstanding volunteer contributions recognized at Zonta’s Women In Service Recognition Luncheon event to be held Saturday, May 2, at Sand Canyon Country Club.
Zonta Club SCV Seeking ‘Women in Service’ Nominations
CSU to Begin Search for New CSUN President
The California State University (CSU) Board of Trustees is beginning the search for a new president of California State University, Northridge (CSUN) to succeed Dr. Dianne F. Harrison, who is retiring in June 2020.
CSU to Begin Search for New CSUN President
Driver Killed in State Route 14 Crash
CHP officers are investigating a fatal crash that took place early Thursday on the southbound lanes of Highway 14, north of Sierra Highway.
Driver Killed in State Route 14 Crash
Saugus High Senior Gifts Portraits of Shooting Victims to Parents
While Saugus High students continue to pick up the pieces and heal from the deadly campus shooting that took place Nov. 14, Kiki Egetoe picked up a paintbrush.
Saugus High Senior Gifts Portraits of Shooting Victims to Parents
