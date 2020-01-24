Feb. 3: ‘Flight’ Art Exhibit to Take Off at Santa Clarita City Hall

“Flight,” the newest group art exhibit presented by the city of Santa Clarita, is set to take off at City Hall’s First Floor Gallery on February 3 and stay airborne through March 10.

The art pieces featured in the exhibition represent each artist’s interpretation of flight.

The community is invited to celebrate the opening of this new exhibit with a free art reception on Wednesday, February 19, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at City Hall.

Attendees will enjoy free food, drinks, music and a chance to discuss pieces with the artists and other art aficionados.

“Flight” includes a variety of pieces that express what makes each artist elevate his or her goals and aspirations and the inspiration to accomplish them. Subjects in the pieces range from insects to airplanes and everything in between.

The First Floor Gallery in City Hall is located at 23920 Valencia Boulevard. City Hall’s business hours are Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, contact Katherine Nestved at knestved@santa-clarita.com or call 661-250-3777. For details regarding other city art exhibits, visit SantaClaritaArts.com.