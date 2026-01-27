Feb. 3: Meditation Garden Ribbon Cutting at Duane R. Harte Park

The city of Santa Clarita invites the community to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the opening of the new Meditation Garden at Duane R. Harte Park, 26401 Riverrock Way, Santa Clarita, CA 91351, on Tuesday, Feb. 3, at 2 p.m.

The Meditation Garden is designed to provide a peaceful, reflective outdoor space where residents can pause, breathe and reconnect with nature. Located in a secluded area at the rear of Duane R. Harte Park, the garden is intentionally set away from playgrounds and major pathways to create a sense of refuge while remaining welcoming and accessible to all visitors.

The garden’s design emphasizes simplicity and balance, allowing the surrounding hillsides and mature oak trees to take the lead. Natural materials, such as stone, wood and decomposed granite paths, were selected to promote calm and well-being, along with drought-tolerant landscaping that complements the existing park setting.

A looping walking path will guide visitors through the space, offering seating, multiple viewpoints and options for both sun and shade. Rather than traditional flowing water features, the Meditation Garden suggests movement through terraced gravel and natural stone elements, complemented by a subtle, solar-powered boulder fountain.

Following the ribbon cutting, attendees will be invited to observe demonstrations of yoga and a sound bath from Annelie H. De Fazio, owner of Serenity Hot Yoga, as well as Tai Chi from Tai Chi instructor, Sarah Lowman, in various areas of the Meditation Garden. A stone painting activity for children will also be offered, providing a creative, hands-on experience for families.

The Meditation Garden will be open to the public following the ceremony and will serve as a new wellness-focused amenity within the city’s park system.

For more information, visit SantaClarita.gov.

