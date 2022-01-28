Feb. 3: Parking Lot Screening of ‘Miracle’ at The Cube

To celebrate the Opening Ceremony of Beijing 2022 winter games, join your friends and neighbors for a free sit-in movie – Disney’s “Miracle” – Thursday, Feb. 3 at 6 p.m at The Cube.
“Miracle” tells the true story of the United States ice hockey team’s journey through the 1980 Olympics. The film will be shown on The Cube’s external LED screen with space in the parking lot blocked off to set up chairs.
Attendees should bring their own chairs and blankets to be comfortable and keep warm during the outdoor screening. Arrive early because parking is limited. This event will be held weather permitting.
College of the Canyons women's basketball, winners of four straight, checked in as the No. 8 ranked team in the state in the first California Community College Sports Information Association (CCCSIA) poll of the 2021-22 season, released on Jan. 26.
During the month of February, the city of Santa Clarita is teaming up with community partners to help show appreciation for our hospital staff who have been on the frontline of this pandemic for nearly two full years.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced "A Trusted Space: Redirecting Grief to Growth", a film-based program to help address increasing mental health challenges faced by students during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Los Angeles County Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Janice Hahn called Tuesday for a thorough assessment of the Department of Children and Family Services that will place a spotlight on how well the organization is guided by evidence-based decisions and data to deliver outcomes for its clients.
