Feb. 3: Parking Lot Screening of ‘Miracle’ at The Cube

To celebrate the Opening Ceremony of Beijing 2022 winter games, join your friends and neighbors for a free sit-in movie – Disney’s “Miracle” – Thursday, Feb. 3 at 6 p.m at The Cube.

“Miracle” tells the true story of the United States ice hockey team’s journey through the 1980 Olympics. The film will be shown on The Cube’s external LED screen with space in the parking lot blocked off to set up chairs.

Attendees should bring their own chairs and blankets to be comfortable and keep warm during the outdoor screening. Arrive early because parking is limited. This event will be held weather permitting.

For information visit The Cube.

The Cube is located on 27745 Smyth Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.

