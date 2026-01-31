header image

S.C.V. History
January 30
2003 - Actress & big cat rescuer Tippi Hedren of Acton inducted into Hollywood Walk of Fame [story]
Tippi Hedren
Feb. 3: Regular Meeting of the Saugus School District Board
| Friday, Jan 30, 2026
susd

The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will be held Tuesday, Feb. 3 beginning at 6:30 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5:30 p.m.

The meeting will be held at the Saugus Union School District Education Center, 24930 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita CA 91355.

The meeting will be held in person and via Zoom Webinar. To connect by computer or audio visit https://saugususd-org.zoom.us/j/83044174037.

Webinar ID: 830 4417 4037

To dial by phone:

+1 669 900 9128 or +1 669 444 9171

To view the full agenda online visit https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/SB_Meetings/ViewMeeting.aspx?S=36030440&MID=54135.
