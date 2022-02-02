Feb. 3: Salt Creek Grille Fundraiser to Benefit Carousel Ranch

Salt Creek Grille in Valencia will hold a fundraiser Feb. 3 to benefit Carousel Ranch’s “Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses” campaign.

To participate simply dine at Salt Creek Grille anytime during lunch or dinner. This is the first of four weekly restaurant events to be held every Thursday throughout February supporting the “Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses” campaign.

Eating out not only supports local restaurants but makes a difference to the kids at Carousel Ranch with a generous portion of restaurant sales donated to the “Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses” Campaign.

Though the past year has continued to be challenging for everyone, Carousel Ranch, has been astounded by the continuing outpouring of love and support. Now in their 25th year, it is a special time as they reflect on the successes of their first-generation students and where they are today. They look to 2022 with renewed hope. Every dollar donated will add up ensuring that the Ranch will come out of these times stronger than ever.

Carousel Ranch is dedicated to improving the lives of children and young adults with special needs. Through both our equestrian therapy and vocational training programs, we strive to create an atmosphere where every student can and will succeed, a place where therapy is disguised as fun.

Salt Creek Grille, 24115 Town Center Dr. #115, Valencia, CA 91355.

For more information call Carousel Ranch at (661) 268-8010 or visit Carousel Ranch.

