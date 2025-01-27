Feb. 3: SCV Water Holds Special Board Meeting

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will be holding a special board meeting Monday, Feb. 3. with a special dinner for the board and staff at 5:15 p.m.

Dinner for Directors and staff will be in the Discovery Room and is open to the public.

There will be no discussion of Agency business taking place prior.

This special board meeting will start at 6 p.m. at the E. G. “Jerry” Gladbach Water Treatment Plant Boardroom, 27234 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

To join the meeting virtually click the zoom link.

Or join by phone by calling (833) 568-8864

Webinar ID: 161 285 0830

To view the full agenda, visit here.

For more information about the meeting or SCV water visit SCV water website.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...