Feb. 3 Winter Games Trivia Contest at The Cube

Put your knowledge to the test with Winter Games Trivia on the second day of Winter Olympic Games Beijing 2022.

The contest will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 3 at The Cube in Valencia.

Assemble your team to answer questions in categories such as Olympics, Winter Sports, Countries and General Trivia for a chance to win prizes.

You must pre-register to guarantee your team’s spot. Space is limited.

Registration: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/winter-games-trivia-night-tickets-243754866367

Admission is free. Doors open at 6 p.m. Trivia begins at 7 p.m.

Check-in by 6:45 p.m. and receive a prize. No shows will forfeit their registration to walk-in participants. Walk-in participants will be taken first come, first served.

Bring a team (up to 6 players), designate a team captain and determine a team name.

Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place.

Five rounds of trivia will be held. There will be 10 questions plus one bonus question, and points may vary per round.

Answer sheets must be turned into the judges’ table during the time allowed at the end of each round.

Electronic devices or other resource materials are strictly prohibited for use during Trivia Game play.

Correct answers will be announced at the end of each round.

For information visit Winter Games Trivia Contest

Winter Games Trivia 7 p.m. Feb. 3 at The Cube Santa Clarita, 27745 Smyth Drive, Santa Clarita, 91355

