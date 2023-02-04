Feb. 4: Additional Lane Closures Required Wiley Canyon/Orchard Village Roads

The city of Santa Clarita has announced that as part of the median modification work taking place at Orchard Village Road and Wiley Canyon Road, additional lane closures are required on Saturday, Feb. 4 for street grinding and paving.

The following closures will be in effect from Saturday at 7 a.m. through Sunday evening:

Eastbound Wiley Canyon Road – One thru lane will be open approaching the Orchard Village intersection. Vehicles WILL NOT be able to turn left onto northbound Orchard Village Road.

Westbound Wiley Canyon Road – One thru lane will be open through the intersection and vehicles may turn onto northbound or southbound Orchard Village Road.

Southbound Orchard Village Road – One thru lane will remain open and vehicles may turn onto westbound or eastbound Wiley Canyon Road.

Northbound Orchard Village Road – Northbound lanes are unaffected. Vehicles turning left onto westbound Wiley Canyon Road will have one lane available.

Significant delays are anticipated. Residents are asked to plan ahead and use an alternate route if possible.

