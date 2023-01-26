Feb. 4: COC, Valencia High Partner to Host Sports Med Fair

The College of the Canyons Sports Medicine Program and Valencia High School Medical Science Academy will host the 2023 Sports Medicine Professions Fair on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 10 a.m. – noon, at the college’s Valencia campus.

The free event, which will take place in the East P.E. gymnasium, will begin with a morning presentation from a panel of industry professionals (athletic trainer, physical therapist, chiropractor, orthopedic surgeon, emergency/urgent care doctor, and EMT) designed to help audiences better understand these respective professions and discuss a range of topics including:

– training/education/degree needed to work in different areas of the sports medicine field

– costs attached with pursuing this type of education/training

– average expected earning salary upon degree completion

Later, attendees will have the opportunity to visit the professions booth section of the fair and receive additional information and explore the various training and education options available to students interested in beginning a career in sports medicine.

“This fair will assist students in choosing a profession that best fits their personal needs and interests, as well as chart a course that will enable them to finish their education in a timely manner,” said COC athletic trainer and event organizer Sarah Ehrsam.

Free parking is available in student lots on the day of the event.

For more information, please contact Sarah Ehrsam at sarah.ehrsam@canyons.edu or call (661) 362-3377.

