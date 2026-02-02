Feb. 4: Hart Governing Board Regular Meeting

|
The city of Santa Clarita presents its latest art exhibition, "Saving Endangered Wildlife Through Fine Art," by Sherif Hakeem, on display now through Monday, March 30, at the Santa Clarita Public Library Old Town Newhall Library Branch.
The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center “Golden Gala” Chair, Jackie Hartmann, has announced a name change and theme for the signature fundraising event for the SCV Senior Center.
Circle of Hope's Vine2Wine will be held at Bella Vida, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 28 with this years theme being " A Mediterranean Toga Affair."
The Santa Clarita Lady Flyers 12AA won the 2025-2026 Western Girls Hockey League Championships on Sunday, Feb. 1, just days after the tragic Thursday, Jan. 29 accident that killed a team member's father and injured eight others.
The city of Santa Clarita is gearing up to celebrate a major milestone as the 30th Anniversary Cowboy Festival returns on Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Master's University men's and women's track teams started their 2026 season at a tri-meet with Westmont and Vanguard on Saturday, Jan. 31 in Santa Barbara.
As part of World Ballet Company’s 2025–2026 National Tour, the iconic ballet Swan Lake will be presented at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center on Friday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m.
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of seven productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Feb. 2 to Sunday, Feb.8.
As we step into 2026, I am honored to serve as your Mayor and am excited for what lies ahead for Santa Clarita.
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, Feb. 4, with a closed session at 6:30 p.m. followed by an open session at 7 p.m.
The Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 4 at 5:30 p.m.
<strong>1848</strong> - SCV becomes part of the United States with the signing of the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/treatyguadalupehidalgo.htm" target="_blank">treaty</a>]<br>
<strong>2015</strong> - SCV native & 2007 Valencia High grad Shane Vereen's game-leading 11 catches help the New England Patriots defeat the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/lw2755.htm" target="_blank" rel="noopener">story</a>]<br>
<strong>1943</strong> - 3 Army aviators killed in crash of plane and glider in Castaic area; 3 others saved by 9-year-old girl [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/marylynnwinkler1943.htm" target="_blank">story</a>]<br>
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will be held Tuesday, Feb. 3 beginning at 6:30 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5:30 p.m.
Connect with other businesses and attend the Valley Industry Association After Five networking mixer on Thursday, Feb. 26, 5:30-7:30 p.m., hosted by Thompson Von Tungeln.
Bridge to Home is seeking donations for meals in February. The Santa Clarita Valley homeless shelter is looking for home-cooked (or catered) meals which can mean comfort, dignity and hope for unhoused neighbors staying at the Bridge to Home shelter in Santa Clarita.
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station has issued a Scam Alert about "fake" phone calls to residents in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tiago Soares had a team and career high 34 points as The Master's University Men's Basketball team defeated La Sierra University 110-81 in The MacArthur Center on Thursday, Jan. 29.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is strongly encouraging everyone six months and older to get vaccinated against influenza and take steps to prevent its spread as flu activity increases across Los Angeles County.
"Tales From the Dark Stacks," an adult paranormal-themed book club will meet 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 14 at the Valencia Library.
The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia will host a "Sweetheart Skate," event 8:30-9:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 14.
The Santa Clarita City Council, joined by the Planning Commission, Arts Commission and Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission, will hold a 2026-27 Budget Joint Study Session Tuesday, Feb. 3 at 5 p.m. in the Carl Boyer Room at Santa Clarita City Hall.
The Santa Clarita Flyers organization has announced on its Facebook page that donations are being accepted to assist the families and players affected by the Thursday, Jan. 29 accident in Colorado
