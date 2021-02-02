The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting virtually Thursday, Feb. 4, at 6:00 p.m.
The Commission is expected to present an overview of Recreation and Community Services programs and events for spring 2021.
To maximize public safety while still maintaining transparency and public access, members of the public can observe and participate in the meeting remotely using Zoom.
For those wishing to provide written comments on an item as listed on the agenda, please submit an electronic written comment form at https://forms.santa-clarita.com/Forms/commission-writtencomment at least 30 minutes before the start time. Comments will be made part of the meeting record, but not read into the record.
You will not be visible to any of the meeting participants during the meeting, and your phone will not be unmuted until your name has been announced when it is your time to speak. Please be sure to unmute your microphone.
The full agenda can be viewed in its entirety below:
Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Commission Virtual Regular Meeting 2/4/2021 6:00 PM
City Council Chambers
23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor Santa Clarita, CA 91355
