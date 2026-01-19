Feb. 5: ‘Enchanted, an Evening of Magic’ at The MAIN

|
The fifth annual Santa Clarita Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Unity Walk attracted a large crowd to Central Park in Saugus on Monday, Jan. 19. Attendees walked together as a community and in honor of King's legacy.
|
Old Town Newhall Public Library will host a Artist Spotlight event featuring the "Godmother of African American Art," Samella Lewis 4-5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 23 at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
|
The Walk to End Alzheimer's Santa Clarita Valley planning committee is recruiting new members for it's 2026 walk.
|
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, Jan. 21, beginning at 5 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 4 p.m.
|
The Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control is launching a compliance effort to ensure its licensees do not have the dangerous products containing kratom and 7-hydroxymitragynine on shelves.
|
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, Jan. 21, with a closed session at 6 p.m. followed by a open session at 7 p.m.
|
The Master's University women's basketball team used strong first and third quarters and suffocating defense to defeat the Arizona Christian Firestorm 66-52 on Saturday, Jan. 17 in Glendale, Ariz.
|
Santa Clarita is a community that values connection, learning and opportunities for families to grow together.
|
The Master's University men's volleyball team lost in three sets to the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos Friday night, Jan. 16 in an exhibition match played in Santa Barbara.
|
The MAIN will host "Enchanted: An Evening of Magic," featuring two magicians, on Thursday, Feb. 5, at 8 p.m.
|
Avery Jackson had 26 points and a layup in the final 10 seconds as The Master's University men's basketball team defeated OUAZ 80-79 Thursday night, Jan. 15 in Surprise, Ariz.
|
1967
- Original airing of Star Trek "Arena" Episode: Kirk battles the Gorn commander (Saugus resident Bobby Clark) at Vasquez Rocks [watch
]
|
1899
- Martin & Richard Wood buy J.H. Tolfree's Saugus Eating House (still inside Saugus Depot), rename it Saugus Cafe [story
]
|
1994, 4:31 a.m.
- Magnitude 6.7 Northridge earthquake rocks Santa Clarita Valley [video
]
|
A strong defensive performance by The Master's University Lady Mustangs basketball team led to a 73-45 win against OUAZ in Surprise, Ariz.
|
The Tejon Ranch Conservancy has published its calendar of nature programs it will host in February.
|
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will be held Tuesday, Jan. 20 beginning at 6:30 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5:30 p.m.
|
The William S. Hart Union School District has announced that Dr. Collyn Nielsen, Deputy Superintendent, Human Resources, has been named the 2026 Negotiator of the Year by the Association of California School Administrators.
|
The city of Santa Clarita Planning Commission has scheduled a site tour of the Princessa Crossroads Specific Plan Project and a virtual tour of the Belcaro at Sand Canyon Project. These projects are expected to hold public hearings in the near future.
|
Free business training webinars are available from the College of the Canyons Small Business Development Center this January.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a unique gala on Saturday, March 7, 6-10 p.m.
|
Saugus High School Instrumental Music gives back while raising much-needed funds for the high school's music program.
|
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for a special Non-Profit Council Roundtable, "Non-Profit Love Match: A High-Impact Networking Experience for Professionals & Nonprofits," 5-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 10 at the Education Center at Child & Family Center.
|
There are places in our community where history is not simply remembered, but carefully safeguarded and brought to life every day. William S. Hart Park is one of those rare treasures.
