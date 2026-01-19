header image

January 19
1967 - Original airing of Star Trek "Arena" Episode: Kirk battles the Gorn commander (Saugus resident Bobby Clark) at Vasquez Rocks [watch]
Kirk vs. Gorn commander
Feb. 5: ‘Enchanted, an Evening of Magic’ at The MAIN
| Monday, Jan 19, 2026

The MAIN will host “Enchanted: An Evening of Magic,” featuring two magicians, on Thursday, Feb. 5, at 8 p.m.

Stoil Stoilov, originally from Bulgaria, made the move to the U.S. in 1998, and gained U.S. citizenship. He, and his partner Ekaterina, have won many national and international Magic Awards.

Eric Sharp creates interactive magic and mystery, with lots of laughs along the way. He has performed thousands of events for more than three decades for audiences who have found his shows awesome.         

For additional information, or to purchase tickets, please visit atthemain.org

The MAIN Theatre, 24266 Main Street, Santa Clarita, CA 91321

Purchase Tickets: Tickets
Jan. 18: CBS Film Series Presents ‘Truth & Treason’

Jan. 18: CBS Film Series Presents ‘Truth & Treason’
Friday, Jan 16, 2026
Congregation Beth Shalom offers a monthly film series that shows selected independent films one Sunday per month at 2 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Jan. 23-Feb. 1: Eclipse Theatre LA Presents ‘Curse of the Starving Class’ at The MAIN

Jan. 23-Feb. 1: Eclipse Theatre LA Presents ‘Curse of the Starving Class’ at The MAIN
Thursday, Jan 15, 2026
Sam Shepard’s dark comedy "Curse of the Starving Class," presented by Eclipse Theatre LA, will run weekends beginning Friday, Jan. 23-Feb. 1 at The MAIN.
FULL STORY...

Jan. 24- Feb. 22: Rodgers & Hammerstein’s ‘South Pacific’ at Canyon Theatre Guild

Jan. 24- Feb. 22: Rodgers & Hammerstein’s ‘South Pacific’ at Canyon Theatre Guild
Thursday, Jan 8, 2026
The Canyon Theatre Guild, with special arrangement with R & H Theatricals, will host Rodgers & Hammerstein's "South Pacific," weekends beginning Saturday, Jan. 24- Feb. 22.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 6: Zonta Club of SCV Hosts Screening of ‘Embrace’ Documentary

Feb. 6: Zonta Club of SCV Hosts Screening of ‘Embrace’ Documentary
Monday, Jan 5, 2026
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley will present a special screening of Embrace, the transformative and internationally acclaimed documentary by body-image advocate Taryn Brumfitt, 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 6 at the Canyon Theatre Guild.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Fifth Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Unity Walk in Central Park
The fifth annual Santa Clarita Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Unity Walk attracted a large crowd to Central Park in Saugus on Monday, Jan. 19. Attendees walked together as a community and in honor of King's legacy.
Fifth Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Unity Walk in Central Park
Jan. 23: Artist Spotlight, Samella Lewis Workshop at Newhall Library
Old Town Newhall Public Library will host a Artist Spotlight event featuring the "Godmother of African American Art," Samella Lewis 4-5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 23 at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Jan. 23: Artist Spotlight, Samella Lewis Workshop at Newhall Library
SCV Walk to End Alzheimer’s Committee Seeks New Members
The Walk to End Alzheimer's Santa Clarita Valley planning committee is recruiting new members for it's 2026 walk.
SCV Walk to End Alzheimer’s Committee Seeks New Members
Jan. 21: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, Jan. 21, beginning at 5 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 4 p.m.
Jan. 21: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
ABC to Launch Compliance Effort of Removal of Kratom, 7-OH Products
The Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control is launching a compliance effort to ensure its licensees do not have the dangerous products containing kratom and 7-hydroxymitragynine on shelves.
ABC to Launch Compliance Effort of Removal of Kratom, 7-OH Products
Jan. 21: Hart Governing Board Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, Jan. 21, with a closed session at 6 p.m. followed by a open session at 7 p.m.
Jan. 21: Hart Governing Board Regular Meeting
TMU Closes Out Road Trip with Another Win
The Master's University women's basketball team used strong first and third quarters and suffocating defense to defeat the Arizona Christian Firestorm 66-52 on Saturday, Jan. 17 in Glendale, Ariz. 
TMU Closes Out Road Trip with Another Win
Ken Striplin | New Year, Looking Forward to New Connections at Camp Clarita
Santa Clarita is a community that values connection, learning and opportunities for families to grow together.
Ken Striplin | New Year, Looking Forward to New Connections at Camp Clarita
Mustangs Fall to UCSB in Final Tune-Up
The Master's University men's volleyball team lost in three sets to the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos Friday night, Jan. 16 in an exhibition match played in Santa Barbara.
Mustangs Fall to UCSB in Final Tune-Up
Jackson’s Late Score Gives TMU a Road Victory
Avery Jackson had 26 points and a layup in the final 10 seconds as The Master's University men's basketball team defeated OUAZ 80-79 Thursday night, Jan. 15 in Surprise, Ariz.
Jackson’s Late Score Gives TMU a Road Victory
Today in SCV History (Jan. 19)
1967 - Original airing of Star Trek "Arena" Episode: Kirk battles the Gorn commander (Saugus resident Bobby Clark) at Vasquez Rocks [watch]
Kirk vs. Gorn commander
Today in SCV History (Jan. 18)
1899 - Martin & Richard Wood buy J.H. Tolfree's Saugus Eating House (still inside Saugus Depot), rename it Saugus Cafe [story]
Saugus Cafe
Today in SCV History (Jan. 17)
1994, 4:31 a.m. - Magnitude 6.7 Northridge earthquake rocks Santa Clarita Valley [video]
collapsed freeway bridge
Lady Mustangs Power Past OUAZ On the Road
A strong defensive performance by The Master's University Lady Mustangs basketball team led to a 73-45 win against OUAZ in Surprise, Ariz.
Lady Mustangs Power Past OUAZ On the Road
Tejon Ranch Conservancy Offers February Nature Programs
The Tejon Ranch Conservancy has published its calendar of nature programs it will host in February.
Tejon Ranch Conservancy Offers February Nature Programs
Jan. 20: SUSD to Meet in Closed Session with City Regarding Santa Clarita Elementary
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will be held Tuesday, Jan. 20 beginning at 6:30 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 20: SUSD to Meet in Closed Session with City Regarding Santa Clarita Elementary
Hart District’s Collyn Nielsen Named ACSA Negotiator of the Year
The William S. Hart Union School District has announced that Dr. Collyn Nielsen, Deputy Superintendent, Human Resources, has been named the 2026 Negotiator of the Year by the Association of California School Administrators.
Hart District’s Collyn Nielsen Named ACSA Negotiator of the Year
Jan. 20: City of Santa Clarita Planning Commission Plans Site Tours
The city of Santa Clarita Planning Commission has scheduled a site tour of the Princessa Crossroads Specific Plan Project and a virtual tour of the Belcaro at Sand Canyon Project. These projects are expected to hold public hearings in the near future.
Jan. 20: City of Santa Clarita Planning Commission Plans Site Tours
COC SBDC Hosting Free Webinars to Help Grow Businesses
Free business training webinars are available from the College of the Canyons Small Business Development Center this January.
COC SBDC Hosting Free Webinars to Help Grow Businesses
March 7: ‘Live From Santa Clarita, It’s Saturday Night’ SCVHS 50th Anniversary
The Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a unique gala on Saturday, March 7, 6-10 p.m.
March 7: ‘Live From Santa Clarita, It’s Saturday Night’ SCVHS 50th Anniversary
Saugus High Music Clothes for Cash Fundraiser
Saugus High School Instrumental Music gives back while raising much-needed funds for the high school's music program.
Saugus High Music Clothes for Cash Fundraiser
Feb. 10: Non-Profit Council Roundtable’s ‘Non-Profit Love Match’ at Child & Family Center
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for a special Non-Profit Council Roundtable, "Non-Profit Love Match: A High-Impact Networking Experience for Professionals & Nonprofits," 5-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 10 at the Education Center at Child & Family Center.
Feb. 10: Non-Profit Council Roundtable’s ‘Non-Profit Love Match’ at Child & Family Center
Laurene Weste | Preserving the Past, Building the Future at Hart Park
There are places in our community where history is not simply remembered, but carefully safeguarded and brought to life every day. William S. Hart Park is one of those rare treasures.
Laurene Weste | Preserving the Past, Building the Future at Hart Park
