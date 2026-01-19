Feb. 5: ‘Enchanted, an Evening of Magic’ at The MAIN

The MAIN will host “Enchanted: An Evening of Magic,” featuring two magicians, on Thursday, Feb. 5, at 8 p.m.

Stoil Stoilov, originally from Bulgaria, made the move to the U.S. in 1998, and gained U.S. citizenship. He, and his partner Ekaterina, have won many national and international Magic Awards.

Eric Sharp creates interactive magic and mystery, with lots of laughs along the way. He has performed thousands of events for more than three decades for audiences who have found his shows awesome.

For additional information, or to purchase tickets, please visit atthemain.org

The MAIN Theatre, 24266 Main Street, Santa Clarita, CA 91321

Purchase Tickets: Tickets

Like this: Like Loading...