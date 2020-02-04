Feb. 5: Hart District Governing Board Regular Meeting

The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board will hold a closed session at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 05, followed by a regular meeting at 7:00 p.m.
The meeting will take place at the Administrative Center, located at 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, 91350.
The full agenda can be found below:
Regular Meeting of the Governing Board
William S. Hart Union HSD
February 05, 2020 7:00PM
(Closed Session 5:30 p.m.) Administrative Center 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway Santa Clarita, California
I. Call to Order
I.A. Roll Call and Establishment of Quorum
II. First Closed Session
II.A. Public Comments for Closed Session Items
Quick Summary / Abstract:
A member of the audience may address the Board on items listed in Closed Session by completing a Speaker Card. Please use the microphone and state your name and location of residence. No action will be taken at this time, and the Board President will limit comment time to 2 (two) minutes. If you wish to speak regarding an item not appearing on the Closed Session agenda, please make your comments during the Public Session (see below).
II.B. First Closed Session Items
II.B.1. Rejection of Claim No. 19/20-09L (per Government Code Section 54956.9)
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Action to be taken on Claim No. 19/20-09L. Documentation is confidential and maintained in District files.
II.B.2. Settlement Agreement No. 18/19-14L (per Government Code Section 54956.9)
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Action to be taken on Settlement Agreement No. 18/19-14L. Documentation is confidential and maintained in District files.
II.B.3. Public Employee Appointment/Discipline/Dismissal/Release/Reassignment/Non-reelection (per Government Code Section 54957)
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Public employee appointment/discipline/dismissal/release/reassignment/non-reelection.
II.B.4. Conference with Labor Negotiator: Michael Vierra – Negotiations with Hart District Teachers Association (per Government Code Section 54957.6)
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Negotiations with Hart District Teachers Association.
II.B.5. Conference with Labor Negotiator: Michael Vierra – Negotiations with California School Employees Association Chapter 349 (per Government Code Section 54957.6)
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Negotiations with California School Employees Association.
II.B.6. Conference with Legal Counsel – Anticipated Litigation (per Government Code Section 54956.9(d)(2)) Significant exposure to litigation – one potential case
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Conference with legal counsel.
II.B.7. Conference with Legal Counsel – Existing Litigation (per Government Code Section 54956.9(d)(1)) – Alliance Building Solutions vs. Santa Clarita Electrical, Inc., et al. (19CHCV00531)
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Conference with legal counsel.
II.C. Reconvene to Public Session
III. Organization
III.A. Report of First Closed Session Action
III.B. Re-Establishment of Quorum
III.C. Pledge of Allegiance
III.D. Approval of Agenda
III.E. Approval of Minutes
III.E.1. Approval of Minutes – Regular/Organizational Meeting of December 11, 2019
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Minutes of the Regular/Organizational Meeting of December 11, 2019, presented for approval.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the minutes of the Regular/Organizational Meeting of December 11, 2019.
The Board will recognize Saugus High School staff and students who responded courageously to the needs of others during the tragedy on November 14, 2019.
V. Communications
V.A. Board Member Reports
V.B. Student Board Member Report
V.C. Employee Association Leadership
V.C.1. Hart District Teachers Association (HDTA) President John Minkus
V.C.2. California School Employees Association (CSEA) Chapter 349 President Kathy Hefferon
V.D. School Site Report – Valencia High School
Speaker:
Mike Kuhlman, Deputy Superintendent
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Valencia High School Principal Steve Ford will give a presentation on the unique ways the school is working to increase family engagement.
VI. Special Items
VII. Public Comments
Quick Summary / Abstract:
If you wish to address the Governing Board on a topic within the subject matter of its jurisdiction, please complete the Request to Address the Board form and return it to the Secretary to the Board prior to the beginning of the item. Comments regarding the Consent Calendar will be taken during Public Comments. Please use the microphone and state your name and location of residence. No action will be taken on any item not appearing on the agenda, and the Board President will limit your comments to 2 (two) minutes. The President may limit public comment time based on the number of persons who wish to speak. If you wish to speak regarding an item that appears on the agenda, you will be called upon to make your comments at the time the item is discussed by the Board.
VIII. Discussion Items
VIII.A. Educationally Related Intensive Counseling Services Program (ERICS) and Counseling Update
Speaker:
Dr. Nicholas Betty, Director of Educationally Related Intensive Counseling Services Program (ERICS)
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Dr. Nicholas Betty will provide a summary of the Educationally Related Intense Counseling Services (ERICS) and an update of Counseling Department activity.
IX. Action Items
IX.A. Amendment No. 1 to Construction Services Agreement for the Castaic High School Project By and Between the William S. Hart Union High School District and Castaic HS Construction, Inc.
Speaker:
Vicki Engbrecht, Superintendent
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Amendment No. 1 to the Construction Services Agreement for the Castaic High School Project is presented for ratification.
Rationale:
The Construction Services Agreement (CSA) for the Castaic High School Project was executed on October 19, 2016. The CSA governs the terms and conditions for building the high school and establishes the Guaranteed Maximum Price (GMP). While construction is not complete, Castaic High School opened on August 13, 2019.
Due to the need to accelerate construction services and forego certain allotted rain days, as well as certain District-directed changes to the work relating to Building 700, the contractor has requested a change order under the CSA to increase the GMP. The District recognizes that some additional, undetermined amount may be appropriate for an increase in the GMP. In order to avoid a dispute while the change order request is being reviewed, the District and contractor desire to enter into this amendment.
Financial Impact:
$1,400,000 from Measure SA.
Recommended Motion:
Ratify Amendment No. 1 to the Construction Services Agreement for the Castaic High School Project By and Between the William S. Hart Union High School District and Castaic HS Construction, Inc.
IX.B. Change Order No. 1 – Hart High School Two-Story Modular Classroom Building, Addition of Two Tennis Courts and Related Site Work Project (Bid Package No. HA1811A-08 – Golden Phoenix Electric)
Speaker:
Michael Otavka, Director of Facilities, Planning and Construction
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Change Order No. 1 for the Hart High School Two-Story Modular Classroom Building, Addition of Two Tennis Courts and Related Site Work Project (Bid Package No. HA1811A-08 – Golden Phoenix Electric) is presented for approval.
Rationale:
Change Order No. 1 consists of the removal of old, buried, unknown light pole footings found during excavation of the new tennis courts and rework of the hillside to the west of the tennis courts due to the architect and civil engineer needing to change the slope gradients. The original proposed slopes extended too far into the tennis court areas and did not factor in a walkway at the top of the slope. Also included in the change order is the placement of temporary fence panels to separate the construction work so the existing tennis courts could be used while the new courts were under construction. This work was not listed in the bid documents.
Lundgren Management has thoroughly reviewed this change order request and was successful in negotiating lower costs than originally requested by the contractor.
Financial Impact:
$13,756.47 from Measure SA (Fund 21).
Recommended Motion:
Approve Change Order No. 1 for the Hart High School Two-Story Modular Classroom Building, Addition of Two Tennis Courts and Related Site Work Project from Golden Phoenix Electric.
IX.C. Fee Amendment No. 1 – Division of the State Architect Inspection Services for the Hart High School Two-Story Modular Classroom Building, Addition of Two Tennis Courts and Related Site Work Project (RS Martin Construction Services)
Speaker:
Michael Otavka, Director of Facilities, Planning and Construction
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Fee Amendment No. 1 from RS Martin Construction Services (RS Martin) for Division of the State Architect (DSA) Inspection Services for the Hart High School Two-Story Modular Classroom Building, Addition of Two Tennis Courts and Related Site Work Project is presented for approval.
Rationale:
The initial agreement with RS Martin for this project was Board approved on October 24, 2018. The project was scheduled to be completed in December 2019 (including close-out). Due to weather delays and unforeseen utility relocation, the project is currently expected to be completed by April 2020.
RS Martin is requesting additional fees for extended services from January through March due to the extended project schedule. Since the State mandates that this project be overseen by a full-time DSA inspector through the duration of the project, staff and Lundgren Management recommend approval of this fee amendment.
Financial Impact:
Not to exceed $28,700 from Measure SA (Fund 21).
Recommended Motion:
Approve Fee Amendment No. 1 from RS Martin Construction Services for Division of the State Architect Inspection Services for the Hart High School Two-Story Modular Classroom Building, Addition of Two Tennis Courts and Related Site Work Project.
IX.D. New and Revised Board Policies and Administrative Regulations – Second Reading
Speaker:
Mike Kuhlman, Deputy Superintendent
Quick Summary / Abstract:
New and revised Board policies and administrative regulations are being brought back to the Governing Board for a second reading and for approval of Board policies.
Rationale:
The following Board policies (BP) and administrative regulations (AR) are being brought back to the Board for a second reading and for adoption of the new Board policies and approval of the revised policies.
New BP and AR 5022 – Student and Family Privacy Rights (BP 5022 was amended after the first reading to eliminate contradictory material.)
Revised BP and AR 5111.1 – District Residency
Revised BP 5112.5 – Open/Closed Campus
Revised BP and AR 5113 – Absences and Excuses
New BP and AR 6142.7 – Physical Education and Activity
Recommended Motion:
Adopt new Board policies and approve revised Board policies:
X.C.1. Recommendation of Textbooks/Instructional Materials Adoption, 2019/20
Speaker:
David N. LeBarron, Director of Curriculum and Assessment
Quick Summary / Abstract:
A textbook has been recommended for adoption for the 2019/20 school year.
Rationale:
Speak– Publisher: Square Fish – Author: Anderson– Course Area: – English 9 / English 9 Honors – Grade: 9 – From the first moment of her freshman year at Merryweather High, Melinda knows it’s a big fat lie – part of the nonsense of high school. She is a friendless outcast, because she busted an end-of-summer party by calling the cops. Now, nobody will talk to her, let alone listen to her. As time passes, she becomes increasingly isolated and practically stops talking altogether. Only her art class offers any solace, and it is through her work on an art project that she is finally able to face what really happened at that terrible party: She was raped by an upperclassman, a guy who still attends Merryweather, and is still a threat to her. Her healing process has just begun when she has another violent encounter with him. But this time, Melinda fights back, refuses to be silent, and thereby achieves a measure of vindication. Speak is a timeless novel about consent and finding the courage to speak up for yourself.
Financial Impact:
Funding from State Instructional Materials Funds.
Recommended Motion:
Approve textbook, as referenced above, for public review.
X.C.2. Requests to Attend Out-of-State Events – Bowman High, Canyon High, Saugus High, and Valencia High Schools, and the Administration Center
Speaker:
Mike Kuhlman, Deputy Superintendent
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Instructors from Bowman High, Canyon High, Saugus High, and Valencia High Schools, and directors from the Administration Center, are requesting to attend out-of-state events.
Rationale:
Shonna August, a teacher at Bowman High, and Gerardo Herincx, a teacher, and Loni Anderson, an assistant principal, at Canyon High School, are requesting authorization to attend the California Association of Directors of Activities State Convention, in Reno, Nevada, March 4 through March 7, 2020.
Marc Stephenson, a teacher at Saugus High School, is requesting authorization to participate in the Advanced Placement Chemistry Reading, in Salt Lake City, Utah, June 2 through June 10, 2020.
Adam Miller, a teacher at Saugus High School, is requesting authorization to participate in the Advanced Placement World History Reading Week 1, in Kansas City, Missouri, June 1 through June 5, 2020.
Daniella Duran, a teacher at Valencia High School, is requesting authorization to attend the National Conference on Science Education, in Boston, Massachusetts, April 2 through April 5, 2020.
Tracy Glen, Coordinator of Special Education, and Joanna White, Director of Special Education, are requesting authorization to attend the LRP National 2020 Institute on Legal Issues of Educating Individuals with Disabilities, June 1 through June 7, 2020, New Orleans, Louisiana.
Financial Impact:
Shonna August’s expenses to attend the California Association of Directors of Activities State Convention, in Reno, Nevada, will be covered by the Comprehensive Support and Improvement (CSI) grant.
Gerardo Herincx’s and Loni Anderson’s expenses to attend the California Association of Directors of Activities State Convention, in Reno, Nevada, will be paid from Canyon High School’s Associated Student Body funds.
Marc Stephenson’s travel, lodging, and meal expenses to participate in the Advanced Placement Chemistry Reading, in Salt Lake City, Utah, will be covered by The College Board, with the exception of the substitute, which will be covered by Saugus High School’s school formula account.
Adam Miller’s travel, lodging, and meal expenses to participate in the Advanced Placement World History Reading Week 1, in Kansas City, Missouri, will be covered by The College Board, with the exception of the substitute, which will be covered by Saugus High School’s school formula account.
Daniella Duran’s expenses to attend the National Conference on Science Education, in Boston, Massachusetts, will be covered by the Hart District Teachers Association.
Tracy Glen’s and Joanna White’s expenses to attend LRP National 2020 Institute on Legal Issues of Educating Individuals with Disabilities, June 1 through June 7, 2020, New Orleans, Louisiana, will be paid from Special Education funds.
Recommended Motion:
Authorize Shonna August, Gerardo Herincx, and Loni Anderson to attend the California Association of Directors of Activities State Convention, in Reno, Nevada, March 4 through March 7, 2020.
Authorize Marc Stephenson’s participation in the Advanced Placement Chemistry Reading, in Salt Lake City, Utah, June 2 through June 10, 2020.
Authorize Adam Miller’s participation in the Advanced Placement World History Reading Week 1, in Kansas City, Missouri, June 1 through June 5, 2020.
Authorize Daniella Duran to attend the National Conference on Science Education, in Boston, Massachusetts, April 2 through April 5, 2020.
Authorize Tracy Glen and Joanna White to attend LRP’s National Institute on Legal Issues of Educating Individuals with Disabilities, in New Orleans, Louisiana, May 1 through May 7, 2020.
X.C.3. Requests for Overnight/Out-of-State Trips – Canyon High, Saugus High, Valencia High, West Ranch High and Placerita Junior High Schools
Speaker:
Vicki Engbrecht, Superintendent
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Approve overnight/out-of-state student trip requests from Canyon High School (Associated Student Body (ASB)), Saugus High School (Theater/Drama, Video Production/Saugus Network News (SNN), Speech and Debate), West Ranch High School (Boys Tennis, Colorguard, Percussion, Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA)), and Placerita Junior High School (Kid Flix).
Rationale:
The submitted trip requests have been reviewed and meet all requirements established by Board Policy and Administrative Regulation 3541.1. The trip requests signed by Canyon High School Principal Shellie Holcombe, Saugus High School Principal Vince Ferry, Valencia High School Principal Steve Ford, West Ranch High School Principal Mark Crawford, and Placerita Junior High School Principal John Turner are attached.
X.C.4. Ratification of Agreement for Professional Services (Gradeslam, Inc.)
Speaker:
Jan Daisher, Director of Special Programs and Professional Development
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Gradeslam, Inc., will provide online tutoring services and student licenses through their online platform for 70 students at Canyon High School. This includes training to take place on the Canyon High School campus on various days throughout the school year as needed.
Rationale:
The Gradeslam program will be used with the Achieve designated support classes to give English Learner students access to 24/7 tutoring for core academic subjects. In addition to the 70 student licenses, teacher and administrator accounts will be provided at no additional cost. Gradeslam will execute professional development and student orientations for those students participating in the program, and provide routine check-ins and extra training as needed.
Financial Impact:
$2,450.00 to be paid from Canyon High School 2019/20 Title I funds (Goal 3.4).
Recommended Motion:
Ratify the Agreement for Professional Services between the William S. Hart Union High School District and Gradeslam, Inc.
X.C.5. Revisions to School Plans for Student Achievement (Bowman High School, La Mesa Junior High School and Sierra Vista Junior High School)
Speaker:
Jan Daisher, Director of Special Programs and Professional Development
Quick Summary / Abstract:
State and federal laws require schools to annually review and update their School Plan for Student Achievement. These site-specific plans describe school improvement activities that are supported with categorical funds.
Rationale:
State and federal laws require schools to annually review and update their School Plan for Student Achievement. These site-specific plans describe school improvement activities that are supported with categorical funds. As required by Senate Bill 374, each school leadership, site councils and advisory committees conducted comprehensive needs assessments as well as an analysis of student achievement data based on the California Dashboard in the fall of 2018 to develop objectives for their action plan.
Analysis of the plans reveal necessary updates and revisions. Each school site council has approved the revisions after consulting with the school leadership team and advisory council and recommends them to the Board for approval. All legal requirements remain in place for each plan that was approved in June 2019. Annual evaluations conducted at that time meet the requirements of Board Policy 6190.
Attached are the revisions for the school plans of Bowman High School, La Mesa Junior High School and Sierra Vista Junior High School for the 2019/20 school year. Goals and action plans remain aligned with LCAP District goals and school goals for increased student achievement.
Financial Impact:
School plans account for the spending of Title I federal grant money allocated to school sites specifically for increasing student achievement at schools with 40 percent socioeconomically disadvantaged families. Allocated costs have not changed. The revisions simply modify the plans guiding how the funds will be spent at the school site.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the revisions to the School Plans for Student Achievement for Bowman High School, La Mesa Junior High School and Sierra Vista Junior High School.
Mariane Doyle, PhD, Director of Career Technical Education
Quick Summary / Abstract:
The Nepris online platform will give District teachers and students the ability to interact with the business community around the world to gain real world career exposure.
Rationale:
Nepris is dedicated to providing best in class solutions that are built exclusively for the unique needs of K12 educational institutions. It is the only platform to offer live guest speakers as well as the ability for students to virtually interact and job shadow professionals.
Financial Impact:
Annual subscription of $80,000.00 paid by Carl Perkins funds.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the purchase of Nepris online platform software.
X.D.2. Amendment Three to Agreement for Digital Curriculum Solutions (Apex Learning Inc.)
Speaker:
Ralph Peschek, Chief Business Officer
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Ratification of Amendment Three from Apex Learning Inc. for digital curriculum solutions through June 16, 2022, is presented for approval.
Rationale:
Staff recommends the Governing Board approve Amendment Three from Apex Learning for digital curriculum solutions for the 2019/20, 2020/21, and 2021/22 school years.
The District has used the Apex online curriculum to support primarily the Learning Post, Hart @ Home, Sequoia, and Valencia High School educational programs. Castaic High School will be adding 36 licenses for use of the Apex curriculum in Health classes.
The agreement provides 36 additional unlimited enrollment subscriptions to comprehensive courses for the period of June 17, 2019, through June 16, 2022.
Financial Impact:
$15,120 to be paid from General Fund.
Recommended Motion:
Ratify Amendment Three to the agreement with Apex Learning Inc. for digital curriculum solutions through June 16, 2022.
X.D.5. Purchasing through California-Approved Piggyback Contracts
Speaker:
Leigh Hansen, Director of Purchasing and Warehouse
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Board Policy 3311(a) provides that the District may piggyback with the contract of another public agency or corporation when the Board has determined it in the District’s best interest. The term “piggyback” is associated with Public Contract Code Section 20118, which allows public entities to acquire property by participating in an existing contract of another public entity.
Rationale:
Piggybacking with another public entity contract allows the District to take advantage of lower costs realized through economies-of-scale and also avoids the time and expense of a public bid process. Each piggyback contract is evaluated for participation and usage. When the District’s need is greater than the piggyback contract participation or usage, the District will author and publish its own bid to obtain best cost. Administrative Regulation 3311(a) further defines that when bids are not required, District staff shall make a good faith effort to secure quotes.
Staff requests the use of the following California-approved piggyback contract during the 2019/20 school year:
TIPS – DIR-TSO-3934. This contract offers emergency preparedness products and related services.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the procurement of various items via California-approved piggyback contracts for the 2019/20 fiscal year pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 20118 and Board Policy 3311(a).
X.D.6. Disposition of Surplus/Obsolete Equipment
Speaker:
Leigh Hansen, Director of Purchasing and Warehouse
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Authorization is requested for the disposition of surplus/obsolete equipment.
Rationale:
Pursuant to California Education Code Section 17545(b), the value of the following equipment will be sold through public auction, and if not sold, disposed of as surplus/obsolete equipment pursuant to Education Code Section 17545 (b).
1. 1996 Ford F-478 Box truck (QTY 1, Transportation Department)
Pursuant to California Education Code Section 17546(c), staff requests the Governing Board, by unanimous vote of those members present, find that the property listed below is of insufficient value to defray the costs of arranging a sale and thereby authorize the property to be donated to a charitable organization deemed appropriate by the Board, or disposed of in the local dump. All e-waste will be collected and certified to its proper disposal by an e-waste recycler.
1. Refrigerator (QTY 1, Valencia High School)
2. Sign press (QTY 1, Canyon High School)
3. Golf cart (QTY 1, La Mesa Junior High School)
Recommended Motion:
Authorize staff to dispose of specified equipment pursuant to California Education Code Sections 17545(b) and 17546(c).
X.D.7. Declaration of Computers and Other Computer-Related Accessories, Instructional Materials, and Other Miscellaneous Items as Obsolete and Surplus Property
Speaker:
Jon Carrino, Director of Technology Services
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Declaration and disposition of obsolete surplus property.
Rationale:
The attached list of computers and other computer-related accessories, instructional materials, and other miscellaneous items are obsolete and no longer suitable for District use.
Pursuant to Board Policy 3270 and California Education Code Sections 17545-17555 and 60510-60530, staff requests the Governing Board, by unanimous vote of those members present, declare that the property is no longer suitable for school purposes and is of insufficient value to defray the costs of arranging a sale, and thereby authorize the property to be disposed of by donation or disposal. All applicable e-waste will be collected and certified to its proper disposal by a state approved e-waste recycler.
Some, or all, of the remaining items in the attached list will be donated to the WiSH Education Foundation, who has agreed to assist with the process of collecting and preparing them for distribution to students through a mutually agreed upon process by which the items will go to our neediest students.
Recommended Motion:
Declare that the specified computers and other computer-related accessories, instructional materials, and other miscellaneous items are obsolete and no longer suitable for school purposes and authorize staff to donate or dispose of said property pursuant to Board Policy 3270 and California Education Code Sections 17545-17555 and 60510-60530.
X.D.8. Affiliation Agreement Between the William S. Hart Union High School District and Idaho State University
Speaker:
Michael Vierra, Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources
Quick Summary / Abstract:
An affiliation agreement between the William S. Hart Union High School District and Idaho State University regarding physical and occupational therapy, speech-language pathology, audiology, physical therapist assistant and occupational therapy assistant programs is being presented for approval.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the affiliation agreement between the William S. Hart Union High School District and Idaho State University.
X.D.9. Special Education Consultant Agreements, 2019/20
Speaker:
Joanna White, Director of Special Education
Quick Summary / Abstract:
Approval is requested for Special Education Consultant Agreements, extending from July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2020.
Rationale:
It is necessary to complete individual assessments as specified in students’ Individual Education Programs to determine and provide the designated instructional services (DIS) necessary for the students to benefit educationally from their instructional program. The District contracts with many vendors to perform and provide these assessments and services. A master contract will be generated for each Agreement as needed(see attachment).
School Based Therapist, Angela Douma
Health Care Services, Maxim Healthcare Services Holdings, Inc.
Financial Impact:
Fiscal implications will be determined as as the needs arise. Purchase orders will outline the financial impact and funding source.
Recommended Motion:
Approve Special Education Consultant Agreements, extending from July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2020.
X.E.1. Annual Update of District and School Site Safety Plans
Speaker:
Collyn Nielsen, Chief Administrative Officer
Quick Summary / Abstract:
District and school site safety plans are presented for Board approval.
Rationale:
District and school site safety plans are required to be reviewed annually by the State of California. The required annual review, update, and approval has been completed by school site committees, as well as law enforcement and fire prevention agencies. The revised plans are posted on each school’s website and available to all stakeholders.
Recommended Motion:
Approve the District and school site safety plans.
X.F. Consent Calendar-Requests for Information
X.G. Approval of Consent Calendar
X.H. Items Removed from Consent Calendar
XI. Items for Future Consideration by the Board
XII. Second Closed Session
Quick Summary / Abstract:
This Closed Session will be used as an extension of item II – First Closed Session, if needed.
XII.A. Public Comments for Second Closed Session Items
XII.B. Second Closed Session Items
XII.C. Return to Public Session
XII.D. Report of Second Closed Session Action
XIII. Adjournment
Disability Information:
In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the Superintendent’s Office (661.259.0033.x201). Notification 48 hours prior to the meeting will enable the District to make reasonable arrangements to ensure accessibility to this meeting.
