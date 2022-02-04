Gregory Porter will perform at Jazz at Naz at The Soraya at CSUN. Photo Ami-Sioux.

Feb. 5: Jazz at Naz Kicks off Month-Long Festival at The Soraya

Uploaded: , Friday, Feb 4, 2022

By Press Release

The Soraya dials up its investment in America’s one true original art form, jazz, with its inaugural month-long jazz festival, Jazz at Naz, from Feb. 5 to Feb. 19.

The Soraya has long been at the epicenter of jazz in Los Angeles, from California State University, Northridge’s nationally respected jazz studies program to The Soraya’s reputation for jazz programming.

All performances will begin at 8 p.m. The Jazz Pass ticket package for all performances will start at $199.

The Jazz at Naz Festival begins on the main stage Feb. 5 with Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis. Juilliard-educated Marsalis is the first jazz musician to win the Pulitzer Prize for Music and remains the only artist ever to win Grammy awards in both jazz and classical in a single year, which he has done twice. Individual event tickets begin at $59.

Two-time Grammy Award winner Gregory Porter, a devotee of Nat King Cole and star of Broadway’s “It Ain’t Nothin’ but the Blues” follows on Feb. 10. Individual event tickets begin at $72.

The next weekend Jazz Club hosts Gerald Clayton Feb. 17; Gretchen Parlato Feb. 18 and Harold López-Nussa Feb. 19. Individual event tickets to each performance start at $46.

“As we put the cap on our Tenth Anniversary celebration, we launch Jazz at Naz, our first ever jazz festival at The Soraya,” said Thor Steingraber, executive and artistic director. “With the continuation of our Onstage Sessions Jazz Club, it’s clear The Soraya is a premiere Los Angeles destination for Jazz performances. We offer our audience the opportunity to experience not only the tried-and-true Jazz artists on the mainstage but also the rising stars in our intimate Jazz Club concerts.

Tickets to all performances are available at Jazz at Naz or by calling (818) 677-3000.

The Soraya is located at 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge, CA 91330.

Wynton Marsalis. Photo Frank Stewart.

