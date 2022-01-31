Feb. 5: Learn Basics of Sustainable Landscaping at Free SCV Water Class

Thinking about starting your landscape or garden project this spring? The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will show you where to start with a free class to learn the basics of sustainable landscaping.

Learn about the basic elements included in sustainable landscaping, including ways to preserve natural resources, be water-wise and still have a landscape that meets your needs and looks beautiful.

Join the free SCV Water virtual gardening class, Basics of Sustainable Landscaping, on Saturday, Feb. 5 at 9 a.m.

Register to learn from our expert teacher, John Windsor, a Certified Arborist and California Certified Nurseryman, about why pruning plants is a necessary part of gardening that helps improve the growth and longevity of plants.

“Learn about the principals that can help make your landscape more water efficient and more adaptable to the SCV climate while reducing maintenance and producing less green waste,” said Tim Wheeler, owner and head instructor of The Wheeler Company.

Attendees can expect the class to last about an hour followed by a question and answer session. If you miss the live class all presentations are recorded and available for viewing on the SCV Water website one week after the class.

The gardening classes are free, but attendees must register before the event. To register visit Basics of Sustainable Landscaping class or to view the 2022 class schedule, visit: SCV Water Gardening Classes.

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency is a full-service regional water agency located in the Santa Clarita Valley. SCV Water provides water service to approximately 75,000 business and residential customers. It was formed on Jan. 1, 2018, when local water suppliers combined into one integrated, regional water provider.

