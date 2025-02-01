header image

1943 - 3 Army aviators killed in crash of plane and glider in Castaic area; 3 others saved by 9-year-old girl [story]
Marylynn Winkler Butters
Feb. 5: Regular Meeting of the Hart District School Board
| Friday, Jan 31, 2025
Hart school district

The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board of Trustees will be held Wednesday, Feb. 5, beginning with a closed session at 6:15 p.m., followed by an open session at 7 p.m.

The meeting will be held at the William S. Hart Union School District Administrative Center, 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

This will be an in-person meeting. The meeting will also be livestreamed on YouTube at https://youtube.com/live/ulAXz71Oizs.

Speaker cards will be accepted beginning at 6:30 p.m. and will be time-stamped in the order they are received.

The full agenda for the Dec. 11 meeting is available at https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/SB_Meetings/ViewMeeting.aspx?S=36030502&MID=35623.
Feb. 4: Saugus Union School Board Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will be held Tuesday, Feb. 4 beginning at 6:30 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 4: Saugus Union School Board Regular Meeting
Feb. 5: Regular Meeting of the Hart District School Board
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Feb. 5, beginning with a closed session at 6:15 p.m., followed by an open session at 7 p.m.
Feb. 5: Regular Meeting of the Hart District School Board
Feb. 7: Nominations for SCV Man, Woman of the Year Extended
The mominations deadline for the 2025 Santa Clarita Valley Man and Woman of the Year awards has been extended until Feb. 7.
Feb. 7: Nominations for SCV Man, Woman of the Year Extended
Department of Education Reaffirms Title IX Protections
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond issued a public statement and “Dear Colleague” letter to all California local educational agencies on Friday, Jan. 31, reaffirming Title IX protections for students.
Department of Education Reaffirms Title IX Protections
Canyons Athletics Staffer Kim Streeter Named to CCCWBCA Hall of Fame
College of the Canyons athletics staff member and Pasadena City College alumnae Kim Streeter is being recognized for her contributions to the Lancers women's basketball program with induction into the California Community College Women's Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Canyons Athletics Staffer Kim Streeter Named to CCCWBCA Hall of Fame
McLean Tapped as Chair of North L.A. County Transportation Coalition
Santa Clarita City Councilwoman Marsha McLean has been tapped to serve as the Chair of the North Los Angeles County Transportation Coalition JPA.
McLean Tapped as Chair of North L.A. County Transportation Coalition
Feb. 1: No Burn Day Alert for Santa Clarita Valley
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a residential No Burn Day Alert on the effective day(s), for all those living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes Orange County and non-desert portions of Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties including the Santa Clarita Valley.
Feb. 1: No Burn Day Alert for Santa Clarita Valley
May 4: Child & Family ‘Taste of the Town’ Tickets on Sale
Taste of the Town, Santa Clarita's premier outdoor food and wine event that serves as an important fundraiser for the Child & Family Center will be held on Sunday, May 4.
May 4: Child & Family ‘Taste of the Town’ Tickets on Sale
Mustangs Defeat No. 16 Missouri Baptist in Tight Season Opener
According to the NAIA baseball preseason poll, Missouri Baptist University is the No. 16 ranked team in the nation. But The Master's claimed a 5-3 win over the Spartans in the season opener at Lou Herwaldt Stadium in Santa Clarita Thursday, Jan. 30.
Mustangs Defeat No. 16 Missouri Baptist in Tight Season Opener
City Receives 35th Consecutive Acclaimed Annual Finance Award
The city of Santa Clarita has received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for its Annual Comprehensive Financial Report for Fiscal Year 2022-23.
City Receives 35th Consecutive Acclaimed Annual Finance Award
Lady Mustangs Defeat Spirit in Arizona
The Master's University women's basketball team picked up a big road win with a 75-70 victory over the OUAZ Spirit Thursday, Jan. 30 in Surprise, Ariz.
Lady Mustangs Defeat Spirit in Arizona
Schiavo Signs Letter Opposing SoCal Edison Rate Increase
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) signed onto a letter to the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) opposing its vote on Thursday, Jan. 30, approving Southern California Edison’s latest rate hike proposal.
Schiavo Signs Letter Opposing SoCal Edison Rate Increase
Feb. 4: Deadline Extended for Homeless Initiative Input
The deadline to provide feedback on the Los Angeles County Homeless Initiative’s proposed spending plan for FY 2025-26 has been extended to Tuesday, Feb. 4.
Feb. 4: Deadline Extended for Homeless Initiative Input
Feb. 4: SCV Water Regular Board Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold its regular board meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 4 starting at 6 p.m.
Feb. 4: SCV Water Regular Board Meeting
Today in SCV History (Jan. 31)
1943 - 3 Army aviators killed in crash of plane and glider in Castaic area; 3 others saved by 9-year-old girl [story]
Marylynn Winkler Butters
Feb. 20: All For Kids Virtual Orientation on Foster Care, Adoption
All For Kids is seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
Feb. 20: All For Kids Virtual Orientation on Foster Care, Adoption
Providence Hospitals Save Lives, Sight with Organ, Eye Donations
Providence hospitals across Los Angeles, Orange and San Bernardino counties saved 159 lives in 2024 and improved the lives of 451 people by helping to coordinate organ, eye and tissue donations from patients who couldn’t be saved.
Providence Hospitals Save Lives, Sight with Organ, Eye Donations
Feb. 15: Placerita Canyon Women’s Galentine’s Day Hike
A womans only "Galentine's Day Hike" will be held 6:30-10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 at Placerita Canyon Nature Center, 19152 Placerita Canyon Road Newhall, CA 91321.
Feb. 15: Placerita Canyon Women’s Galentine’s Day Hike
Carmen Garcia Named Executive Director of Family Promise
Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley has announced Carmen Garcia as the nonprofit's new executive director effective Monday, Jan. 27.
Carmen Garcia Named Executive Director of Family Promise
Feb. 2: Youth Mountain Bike Demo Day at Bike Park
The Bike Park of Santa Clarita will host a Youth Mountain Bike Demo Day on Sunday, Feb. 2, 10 a.m.-noon. The event is free and no registration is required.
Feb. 2: Youth Mountain Bike Demo Day at Bike Park
Feb. 2: Old Town Newhall Library Presents Acoustic Jam Event
Join a group of local Santa Clarita acoustic musicians who’ve been playing together since the 1970s, Sunday, 1-4 p.m. Feb. 2 at the Old Town Newhall Library, 24500 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321 for an acoustic jam event.
Feb. 2: Old Town Newhall Library Presents Acoustic Jam Event
March 19: COC Athletics Department to Host Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
The College of the Canyons Athletics Department has announced its 2025 Hall of Fame class of inductees with the next Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony taking place Wednesday, March 19, at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center.
March 19: COC Athletics Department to Host Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Jene Fielder Trust Scholarship Program Applications Now Open
The Castaic Union School District has announced the Jene Fielder Trust Scholarship Program is now accepting applications.
Jene Fielder Trust Scholarship Program Applications Now Open
Feb. 15-16: Valentine’s Weekend at Gilchrist Farm
Gilchrist Farm will host a Valentine's Weekend Saturday, Feb. 15 thru Sunday, Feb. 16 at 30116 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA, 91390.
Feb. 15-16: Valentine’s Weekend at Gilchrist Farm
