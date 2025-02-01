Feb. 5: Regular Meeting of the Hart District School Board

|
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will be held Tuesday, Feb. 4 beginning at 6:30 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5:30 p.m.
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Feb. 5, beginning with a closed session at 6:15 p.m., followed by an open session at 7 p.m.
The mominations deadline for the 2025 Santa Clarita Valley Man and Woman of the Year awards has been extended until Feb. 7.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond issued a public statement and “Dear Colleague” letter to all California local educational agencies on Friday, Jan. 31, reaffirming Title IX protections for students.
College of the Canyons athletics staff member and Pasadena City College alumnae Kim Streeter is being recognized for her contributions to the Lancers women's basketball program with induction into the California Community College Women's Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Santa Clarita City Councilwoman Marsha McLean has been tapped to serve as the Chair of the North Los Angeles County Transportation Coalition JPA.
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a residential No Burn Day Alert on the effective day(s), for all those living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes Orange County and non-desert portions of Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties including the Santa Clarita Valley.
Taste of the Town, Santa Clarita's premier outdoor food and wine event that serves as an important fundraiser for the Child & Family Center will be held on Sunday, May 4.
According to the NAIA baseball preseason poll, Missouri Baptist University is the No. 16 ranked team in the nation. But The Master's claimed a 5-3 win over the Spartans in the season opener at Lou Herwaldt Stadium in Santa Clarita Thursday, Jan. 30.
The city of Santa Clarita has received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for its Annual Comprehensive Financial Report for Fiscal Year 2022-23.
The Master's University women's basketball team picked up a big road win with a 75-70 victory over the OUAZ Spirit Thursday, Jan. 30 in Surprise, Ariz.
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) signed onto a letter to the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) opposing its vote on Thursday, Jan. 30, approving Southern California Edison’s latest rate hike proposal.
The deadline to provide feedback on the Los Angeles County Homeless Initiative’s proposed spending plan for FY 2025-26 has been extended to Tuesday, Feb. 4.
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold its regular board meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 4 starting at 6 p.m.
1943
- 3 Army aviators killed in crash of plane and glider in Castaic area; 3 others saved by 9-year-old girl [story
]
All For Kids is seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
Providence hospitals across Los Angeles, Orange and San Bernardino counties saved 159 lives in 2024 and improved the lives of 451 people by helping to coordinate organ, eye and tissue donations from patients who couldn’t be saved.
A womans only "Galentine's Day Hike" will be held 6:30-10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 at Placerita Canyon Nature Center, 19152 Placerita Canyon Road Newhall, CA 91321.
Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley has announced Carmen Garcia as the nonprofit's new executive director effective Monday, Jan. 27.
The Bike Park of Santa Clarita will host a Youth Mountain Bike Demo Day on Sunday, Feb. 2, 10 a.m.-noon. The event is free and no registration is required.
Join a group of local Santa Clarita acoustic musicians who’ve been playing together since the 1970s, Sunday, 1-4 p.m. Feb. 2 at the Old Town Newhall Library, 24500 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321 for an acoustic jam event.
The College of the Canyons Athletics Department has announced its 2025 Hall of Fame class of inductees with the next Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony taking place Wednesday, March 19, at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center.
The Castaic Union School District has announced the Jene Fielder Trust Scholarship Program is now accepting applications.
Gilchrist Farm will host a Valentine's Weekend Saturday, Feb. 15 thru Sunday, Feb. 16 at 30116 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA, 91390.
