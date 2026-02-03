Feb. 5: SUSD Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee Meeting

The Saugus Union School District Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee meeting will be held 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 5, at the West Creek Academy Library, 28767 N. West Hills Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91354.

The Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee was formed to inform the public concerning the expenditures of the Measure EE bond funds. The committee meets four times a year to review expenditures and discuss progress on Measure EE projects.

The full meeting agenda can be found at https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/SB_Meetings/ViewMeeting.aspx?S=36030440&MID=54267.

Among the items on the agenda is a discussion to approve the Measure EE Financial and Performance Audit for Fiscal Year 2024-25.

The next scheduled meeting of the committee will be held Thursday, May 7, at 6 p.m. at Plum Canyon Elementary School.

For more information visit https://www.saugususd.org.

