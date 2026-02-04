header image

February 4
1822 - Surveyor Edward F. Beale born in Washington, D.C.; cut through Newhall Pass 40 years later, assembled 270,000-acre Tejon Ranch [story]
Edward Beale
Feb.6 -8: The Cube Hosts 2026 West Coast Hockey Conference Playoffs
| Wednesday, Feb 4, 2026
Water drop


Hockey fans, get ready. The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, powered by Valencia by FivePoint, is excited to welcome back the 2026 West Coast Hockey Conference Playoffs.

These action-packed playoffs kick off on Friday, Feb. 6, and run through Sunday, Feb. 8. Don’t miss the championship game on Sunday morning.

The West Coast Hockey Conference consists of seven universities from across California, Arizona and New Mexico. Admission will be $10 for a single-game ticket and $20 for a weekend pass.

The game schedule is below:

Friday, Feb. 6

Loyola Marymount University vs. UC Los Angeles – 5 p.m.
Arizona State University vs. California State University, Northridge – 8 p.m.
Northern Arizona University vs. Grand Canyon University – 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 7

University of New Mexico vs. Lowest Rank – 5 p.m.
2nd Highest Rank vs. 2nd Lowest Rank – 8 p.m.

Sunday, February 8

Championship Game – 8 a.m.
While enjoying the games, stop by Top Shelf Bar and Grill for a wide variety of food, snacks and drinks.

For more information about the playoffs, please contact Matt Dugan at matt.dugan@thecubesantaclarita.com.
