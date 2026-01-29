header image

1945 - Local residents vote 1,184 to 7 (correct, seven) to create SCV high school district [story]

Feb. 6-9: I-405 Reduced to Three Lanes in Each Direction Through the Sepulveda Pass
| Thursday, Jan 29, 2026

Caltrans has announced extended weekend lane reductions along Interstate 405 (I-405) through the Sepulveda Pass. The freeway will be reduced to three lanes in each direction and motorists are strongly encouraged to seek alternate routes and explore public transportation options to reach their destinations.

The work will start 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 6, through 5 a.m. Monday, Feb. 9. Motorists traveling along I-405 will experience the following lane reductions and ramp closures:

 

Northbound I-405

Reduced to three lanes between just south of Getty Center Drive/Sepulveda Boulevard off-ramp to just north of Bel Air Crest Road

Getty Center Drive off-ramp closed

 

Southbound I-405

Reduced to three lanes between Skirball Center Drive/Mulholland Drive on-ramp to Getty Center Drive/Sepulveda Boulevard on-ramp

 

Alternate Routes for I-405

Sepulveda Boulevard to northbound I-405: Travel north on Sepulveda Boulevard and then east/north on Skirball Center Drive to the on-ramp to northbound I-405

Sepulveda Boulevard to southbound I-405: Travel south on Sepulveda Boulevard and then south on Church Lane to the Sunset Boulevard on-ramp to southbound I-405

 

There will be about 25 extended weekend lane reductions for this project. Due to weather or operational reasons, the schedule is subject to change including the times and dates of closures, the number of lanes closed and other details.

 

Residents and businesses located near construction may experience noise, vibrations and dust associated with construction activities. Please visit the Caltrans Quickmap for current road conditions.

 

This work is part of the I-405 Pavement Rehabilitation Project between the Los Angeles communities of Van Nuys and Westwood along the Sepulveda Pass. This project will apply about $143.7 million toward improving the safety and mobility along I-405 between Van Nuys and Westwood as well as extend the pavement life.

 

Caltrans reminds drivers to “Be Work Zone Alert” and to “Slow for the Cone Zone.”
Feb. 12-28: Celebrate Lunar New Year Across 59 L.A. County Parks

Feb. 12-28: Celebrate Lunar New Year Across 59 L.A. County Parks
Wednesday, Jan 28, 2026
The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation will host Lunar New Year 2026 celebrations from Feb. 12 through Feb. 28 at 59 parks throughout Los Angeles County.
FULL STORY...

2026 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count Successfully Completed

2026 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count Successfully Completed
Friday, Jan 23, 2026
The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority has announced the successful completion of the three-night volunteer portion of the 2026 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count.
FULL STORY...

The 20th Annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive

The 20th Annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive
Thursday, Jan 22, 2026
The 20th annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive is underway throughout Southern California through March 31.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 3: County Library Virtual Program on How to Prep for Job Interviews

Feb. 3: County Library Virtual Program on How to Prep for Job Interviews
Thursday, Jan 22, 2026
On Tuesday, Feb. 3 from 12-1:15 p.m. the LA County Library will offer a virtual program entitled "Work Ready: How to Prep for Job Interviews."
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Bill Miranda | Creativity on Display in Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita is home to a vibrant and diverse arts scene that continues to inspire connection, creativity and discovery.
Bill Miranda | Creativity on Display in Santa Clarita
Mustang Volleyball Tops CUI on the Road
The Master's University men's volleyball team rebounded from a tough first set to beat the Concordia University Irvine in four sets Wednesday night, Jan. 28 in Irvine.
Mustang Volleyball Tops CUI on the Road
Mustangs ‘Slam’ to Victory in Game One; Second Game Called for Darkness
Mikey Murr hit a grand slam in the bottom of the first to highlight an eight-run inning and propel The Master's University baseball team to a 20-8 win over the Westcliff Warriors Saturday, Jan. 24 in game one of a scheduled doubleheader at Lou Herwaldt Stadium.
Mustangs ‘Slam’ to Victory in Game One; Second Game Called for Darkness
TMU Outlasts BenU in a Nail-Biter Finish
In a clash of the first and second place teams in the GSAC, The Master's University men's basketball knocked off Benedictine Mesa 92-86 on Saturday, Jan. 24 in The MacArthur Center.
TMU Outlasts BenU in a Nail-Biter Finish
Canyons Opens Season at Two-Day Pt. Conception Open
College of the Canyons men's golf began its quest for a third consecutive state championship by playing at the two-day Pt. Conception Open at La Purisima Golf Course Jan. 25-26.
Canyons Opens Season at Two-Day Pt. Conception Open
Today in SCV History (Jan. 29)
<strong>1945</strong> - Local residents vote 1,184 to 7 (correct, seven) to create SCV high school district [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/ap1422.htm" target="_blank">story</a>]<br /> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/ap1422.htm" target="_blank"><br> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/ap1422t.jpg" alt="students" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;"> </a>
Valladares Joins Call to Convene Emergency Special Session on Refinery Closures
 Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares joined her Republican colleagues in the California State Senate in sending a letter urging Governor Gavin Newsom to immediately convene a special session of the Legislature to address the fallout from the impending closure of Valero’s Benicia refinery, scheduled for April.
Valladares Joins Call to Convene Emergency Special Session on Refinery Closures
Feb. 2-5: SCV Water Schedules Multiple Meetings Across Different Committees
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold several meetings over a four day period starting with a special board meeting on Feb.2. 
Feb. 2-5: SCV Water Schedules Multiple Meetings Across Different Committees
Shiavo Co-Authored Bill Passes to Protect Veterans from Predatory Practices
The Protecting Veterans from Predatory Practices Act (SB 694), co-authored by Assemblywoman Pilar Shiavo (D-CA 40) has passed the California State Senate and is now headed to the Governor’s desk for his signature. 
Shiavo Co-Authored Bill Passes to Protect Veterans from Predatory Practices
College of the Canyon Offering VITA for Free Tax Preparation Services
College of the Canyons will offer free income tax preparation services through its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program for eligible individuals during the 2026 tax filing season.
College of the Canyon Offering VITA for Free Tax Preparation Services
Feb. 12-28: Celebrate Lunar New Year Across 59 L.A. County Parks
The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation will host Lunar New Year 2026 celebrations from Feb. 12 through Feb. 28 at 59 parks throughout Los Angeles County.
Feb. 12-28: Celebrate Lunar New Year Across 59 L.A. County Parks
Valencia High Student is Music Center Spotlight Semifinalist
 The Music Center has announced that 71 outstanding high school school students, including Brooklyn Covington from Valencia High School, have advanced as semifinalists in The Music Center’s 38th annual Spotlight program.
Valencia High Student is Music Center Spotlight Semifinalist
‘Zombie Viruses’ Make Great Science Fiction but Aren’t a Threat from Thawing Permafrost, CSUN Prof Says
As a changing climate continues to warm the planet and thaws ancient permafrost, some people are concerned that long-dormant pathogens, or “zombie viruses,” could emerge from the newly thawed ground, unleashing new epidemics or pandemics on the world.
‘Zombie Viruses’ Make Great Science Fiction but Aren’t a Threat from Thawing Permafrost, CSUN Prof Says
SCV Food Pantry Set to Reopen After Unexpected Closure
The Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry in Newhall is expected to reopen today, Wednesday, Jan. 28 after its unexpected closure on Monday, Jan. 26, according SCV Food Pantry Board Chair Andrew Taban.
SCV Food Pantry Set to Reopen After Unexpected Closure
Today in SCV History (Jan. 28)
<strong>1850</strong> - Death Valley '49er William Robinson dies in Soledad Canyon from drinking too much cool water [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/wheat-49ers.htm" target="_blank">story</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/wheat-49ers.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/manly_leavingdeathvalley.jpg" alt="Leaving Death Valley" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;"> </a>
WCHA Endorses American Academy of Pediatrics Vaccine Schedule
The California Department of Public Health, in coordination with its partners in the West Coast Health Alliance, endorses the 2026 American Academy of Pediatri Recommended Child and Adolescent Immunization Schedule.
WCHA Endorses American Academy of Pediatrics Vaccine Schedule
Amber Feldman Selected as 2026/27 Hart District Teacher of the Year
Amber Feldman, a Saugus High School social studies teacher, has been selected as the 2026/27 William S. Hart Union School District Teacher of the Year.
Amber Feldman Selected as 2026/27 Hart District Teacher of the Year
WiSH Webinars Spotlight Athletic Recruiting, Performing Arts, Finances
The William S. Hart Education Foundation Wednesday Webinar series is designed to help college-bound high school students and parents navigate the significant steps in college admissions.
WiSH Webinars Spotlight Athletic Recruiting, Performing Arts, Finances
March 12: SCV Sheriff’s Station Hosts 41st Annual ‘All School Dance’
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station will host the 41st Annual “All Schools Dance” on Thursday, March 12, 5-9 p.m. at Six Flags Magic Mountain.
March 12: SCV Sheriff’s Station Hosts 41st Annual ‘All School Dance’
Feb. 3: Meditation Garden Ribbon Cutting at Duane R. Harte Park
The city of Santa Clarita invites the community to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the opening of the new Meditation Garden at Duane R. Harte Park, 26401 Riverrock Way, Santa Clarita, CA 91351, on Tuesday, Feb. 3, at 2 p.m.
Feb. 3: Meditation Garden Ribbon Cutting at Duane R. Harte Park
Jan. 30-31: The Master’s University Opera Presents ‘Dido and Aeneas’
The Master’s University Opera presents "Dido and Aeneas" Friday, Jan. 30 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 31 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on stage at The Master’s University Music Recital Hall, 24728 Quigley Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Jan. 30-31: The Master’s University Opera Presents ‘Dido and Aeneas’
Relay For Life of the Santa Clarita Valley Wins Regional ‘Spirit of Relay’ Awards
Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley, a fundraiser to benefit the American Cancer Society, was recently honored with several “Spirit of Relay” Awards for the Western Region which includes California, Arizona, Hawaii and Guam.
Relay For Life of the Santa Clarita Valley Wins Regional ‘Spirit of Relay’ Awards
Applications Open for Zonta Young Women in Leadership Award
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley has announced that applications are now open for the 2026 Zonta Young Women in Leadership Award.
Applications Open for Zonta Young Women in Leadership Award
SCVNews.com