Feb. 6-9: I-405 Reduced to Three Lanes in Each Direction Through the Sepulveda Pass

Caltrans has announced extended weekend lane reductions along Interstate 405 (I-405) through the Sepulveda Pass. The freeway will be reduced to three lanes in each direction and motorists are strongly encouraged to seek alternate routes and explore public transportation options to reach their destinations.

The work will start 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 6, through 5 a.m. Monday, Feb. 9. Motorists traveling along I-405 will experience the following lane reductions and ramp closures:

Northbound I-405

Reduced to three lanes between just south of Getty Center Drive/Sepulveda Boulevard off-ramp to just north of Bel Air Crest Road

Getty Center Drive off-ramp closed

Southbound I-405

Reduced to three lanes between Skirball Center Drive/Mulholland Drive on-ramp to Getty Center Drive/Sepulveda Boulevard on-ramp

Alternate Routes for I-405

Sepulveda Boulevard to northbound I-405: Travel north on Sepulveda Boulevard and then east/north on Skirball Center Drive to the on-ramp to northbound I-405

Sepulveda Boulevard to southbound I-405: Travel south on Sepulveda Boulevard and then south on Church Lane to the Sunset Boulevard on-ramp to southbound I-405

There will be about 25 extended weekend lane reductions for this project. Due to weather or operational reasons, the schedule is subject to change including the times and dates of closures, the number of lanes closed and other details.

Residents and businesses located near construction may experience noise, vibrations and dust associated with construction activities. Please visit the Caltrans Quickmap for current road conditions.

This work is part of the I-405 Pavement Rehabilitation Project between the Los Angeles communities of Van Nuys and Westwood along the Sepulveda Pass. This project will apply about $143.7 million toward improving the safety and mobility along I-405 between Van Nuys and Westwood as well as extend the pavement life.

Caltrans reminds drivers to “Be Work Zone Alert” and to “Slow for the Cone Zone.”

Like this: Like Loading...