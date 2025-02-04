Feb. 6: Eat at Salt Creek to Support Carousel Ranch

Salt Creek Grille in Valencia will host an all-day lunch, dinner, bar and take-out fundraiser to benefit Carousel Ranch’s 11th Annual “Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses” Campaign.

Eat at Salt Creek Grille on Thursday, Feb. 6, 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. located at 24115 Town Center Drive, Valencia, CA 91355, to support Carousel Ranch.

A generous percentage of each diner’s bill will be donated back to the Ranch. Patrons must mention that they are there to support Carousel Ranch to make sure your donations are included and included to be match by Carousel Ranch benefactors Wayne and Dianne Crawford.

This is a wonderful and easy way to support Carousel Ranch while showing support for Salt Creek Grille’s generosity and participation in the 11th Annual “Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses” Campaign.

Each Thursday in February guests can support a different Santa Clarita Valley restaurant, as well as Carousel Ranch.

In addition to the weekly restaurant fundraisers, there are numerous ways to get involved in supporting Carousel Ranch. Every dollar

(up to $25,000) donated throughout the month, will be matched dollar for dollar thanks to a generous donation by Wayne and Dianne Crawford.

Carousel Ranch is a non-profit charitable organization providing therapeutic horseback riding for special needs children as well as the Ready to Work program which prepares young adults with special needs for what’s next after high school. The program combines a classroom curriculum with real work experiences.

Salt Creek Grille, with its mesquite grilled and American classic menu, has been a Santa Clarita Valley favorite since 1999. To order take out call (661) 222-9999. To view the menu visit www.saltcreekgrille.com/valencia.

Visit www.carouselranch.org/carousel-wishes.

