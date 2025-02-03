The Big I Do is back for its third annual, Valentine’s Day celebration! The city of Santa Clarita’s City Hall Ceremonies team has crafted the perfect, unique event, where multiple couples say “I Do” at the same time.

VIP and special event tickets are now on sale for the 2025 Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival that will take place at William S. Hart Park Saturday, April 12-Sunday, April 13.

HOPE Theatre Arts in partnership with Friends of the Santa Clarita Public Library will present "Astronaut Bootcamp", a free storytime event, 2-3 p.m. Sunday, March 2 at Valencia Public Library Community Room, 23743 W. Valencia Blvd., Valencia, Ca 91355.

Presented by the MAIN and Produced by Vanguard Theatre Collective, the Canned Ham Comedy Variety Show will be on stage 8-10 p.m. Thursday, March 6 at the MAIN 24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.

The city of Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will meet Thursday, Feb. 6 at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at Santa Clarita City Hall

The Chicago-based national arts funding organization United States Artists announced its 2025 Fellows, which includes alums of California Institute of the Arts

On Friday, Jan. 31 the baseball game between The Master's University and No. 16 Missouri Baptist was paused after eight innings due to darkness. The Spartans have a 12-10 lead.

The Master's University won nine of 10 events during the first session of the inaugural Great Southwest Athletic Conference Swimming Championships on Friday, Jan. 31 at Soka Aquatics Center in Aliso Viejo.

The Master's University men's volleyball team got its 2025 season off to a great start with a four-set win, 25-21, 25-21, 23-25, 25-17, over the Concordia University Irvine Eagles Friday night, Jan. 31 in Irvine.

The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of eight productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Feb. 3 to Sunday, Feb. 9.

The Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery will showcase Pet Palooza Art show, Friday, Feb. 21-Sunday, March 23 with an opening reception on Saturday, Feb. 22, 5-8 p.m.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond issued a public statement and “Dear Colleague” letter to all California local educational agencies on Friday, Jan. 31, reaffirming Title IX protections for students.

The mominations deadline for the 2025 Santa Clarita Valley Man and Woman of the Year awards has been extended until Feb. 7.

The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Feb. 5, beginning with a closed session at 6:15 p.m., followed by an open session at 7 p.m.

The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will be held Tuesday, Feb. 4 beginning at 6:30 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5:30 p.m.

Canyons Athletics Staffer Kim Streeter Named to CCCWBCA Hall of Fame College of the Canyons athletics staff member and Pasadena City College alumnae Kim Streeter is being recognized for her contributions to the Lancers women's basketball program with induction into the California Community College Women's Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

McLean Tapped as Chair of North L.A. County Transportation Coalition Santa Clarita City Councilwoman Marsha McLean has been tapped to serve as the Chair of the North Los Angeles County Transportation Coalition JPA.

Feb. 1: No Burn Day Alert for Santa Clarita Valley The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a residential No Burn Day Alert on the effective day(s), for all those living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes Orange County and non-desert portions of Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties including the Santa Clarita Valley.

May 4: Child & Family ‘Taste of the Town’ Tickets on Sale Taste of the Town, Santa Clarita's premier outdoor food and wine event that serves as an important fundraiser for the Child & Family Center will be held on Sunday, May 4.

Mustangs Defeat No. 16 Missouri Baptist in Tight Season Opener According to the NAIA baseball preseason poll, Missouri Baptist University is the No. 16 ranked team in the nation. But The Master's claimed a 5-3 win over the Spartans in the season opener at Lou Herwaldt Stadium in Santa Clarita Thursday, Jan. 30.