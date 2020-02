The city of Santa Clarita’s Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Feb 6, at 6:00 p.m.

Items on the agenda include a discussion of the 2020 Community Services Grants and an overview of the city of Santa Clarita’s public art program.

The meeting will take place in Council Chambers at City Hall, located at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, 91355.

The full agenda can be viewed below: