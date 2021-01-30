header image

Feb. 6: PPE Unite, SCV Chamber to Host One-Day PPE Mobile Distribution Event
| Friday, Jan 29, 2021
ppe - medical supplies

The Los Angeles Small Business Development Center, Los Angeles County’s Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services and the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce are teaming up with PPE Unite to launch a Personal Protection Equipment distribution mobile PPE-Up on Saturday, Feb. 6th from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Westfield Valencia Town Center.

The Mobile PPE-Up event is the latest effort by PPE Unite and partners to support small business owners and their employees by providing them with a free 30-day supply of personal protection protective gear for all eligible small businesses in Los Angeles County.

“As businesses face adversity with the health crisis and future lockdowns, our goal is to ensure that businesses don’t have further burdens to their bottom line with financial costs of PPE on the rise,” said Jay Tsao, co-founder of PPE Unite. “We see what disruption one single COVID-compromised employee can do to an entire company and their operations. We want to make sure businesses are not only compliant, but able to keep their employees safe and can mitigate some of those risks from unpredictable medical issues and flare ups.”

“Our local business community is striving to stay afloat while prioritizing health and safety,” Supervisor Barger said. “I encourage Santa Clarita Valley businesses to access this free equipment from PPE Unite to continue to keep workers and customers protected. I’m thankful to the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber for continuing to support, equip, and uplift businesses with the tools they need.”

The Santa Clarita event will take place outdoors and adhere to L.A. County health and safety guidelines that include no contact PPE car loading and social distancing.

This is a collaborative effort between the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce and PPE Unite that focuses on engaging hyper-local communities and their small businesses in need.

Private partners include Princess Cruises and Westfield Mall, who were generous to donate their site and volunteers for the event.

“We are pleased to be partnering with PPE Unite, L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Princess Cruises and Westfield Valencia Town Center to bring our business community free protective equipment to ensure they continue to operate safely and within regulations,” stated Ivan Volschenk, Managing Partner at Evolve Business Strategies, which manages the SCV Chamber of Commerce. “With the regional stay-at home order lifted, and L.A. County following state guidelines, this event comes at a perfect time as our business community is once again allowed to reopen and need to ensure business owners, their employees and customers are all safe during this time.”

PPE Unite is the result of an unprecedented partnership between local, state, and private entities. One of the largest in the country, PPE Unite’s expansive distribution program through these mobile drive-thru events helps support small business owners and provide them with the critical supplies they need to create a safe environment for their workers and staff.

To date, over 30,000 small businesses have signed up to receive their free PPE materials.

This PPE Unite program for the Los Angeles Region is made possible through a partnership between the Los Angeles SBDC, Los Angeles County’s Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services, the County of Los Angeles Department of Consumer and Business Affairs, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, the Office of Small Business Advocate, The Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development, the Vermont Slauson Economic Development Corporation and Logisticom.

The Santa Clarita PPE-Up mobile outdoor event adheres to L.A. County health and safety guidelines by ensuring no contact PPE car loading and social distancing.

To sign-up your business for free PPE, visit the PPE Unite website at www.ppeunite.org.

All supplies are offered on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last.
Feb. 6: PPE Unite, SCV Chamber to Host One-Day PPE Mobile Distribution Event
