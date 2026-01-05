Feb. 6: Zonta Club of SCV Hosts Screening of ‘Embrace’ Documentary

The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley will present a special screening of Embrace, the transformative and internationally acclaimed documentary by body-image advocate Taryn Brumfitt, 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 6 at the Canyon Theatre Guild.

Canyon Theatre Guild is located at Canyon Theatre Guild, 24242 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.

Embrace explores the global issue of body dissatisfaction, inspiring audiences to rethink societal standards and cultivate self-acceptance. This exclusive screening aims to elevate community conversations around empowerment, health and self-worth—core values aligned with Zonta’s mission to support women and girls worldwide.

Following the 90-minute film, attendees will be invited to an engaging panel discussion featuring clinical wellness counselors and health coaches who will offer insights on body image, media influence and fostering healthy self-esteem in the community.

VIP Admission: $75, ages 21 and up, includes premium seating and a Happy Hour reception.

General Admission: $40 Available to all attendees.

Student Tickets: $25 Discounted for high school and college students.

Community partners are invited to support the event through two sponsorship levels:

$300 Sponsorship and $150 Sponsorships available, both include early seating, VIP Happy Hour, social posts, logo on program and signage.

Each package includes recognition in event materials and during the program.

Proceeds from the screening will benefit the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley Foundation, furthering initiatives that empower women and girls through service, advocacy and education.

For more information, to see the movie trailer and to purchase tickets, visit www.scvzonta.org/embrace.

