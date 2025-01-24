Feb. 7: 12th Annual SCV Rotary Charity Cook-off at Senior Center

The 12th annual SCV Rotary Charity Chili Cook-Off will be held Friday, Feb. 7, 5-9 p.m. Chili cookers will be preparing their spicy specialties on the patio of the SCV Senior Center.

Enjoy a live band, no-host bar, silent auction and chili tasting

Guests will be able to vote for their favorite chili dish and a panel of celebrity judges will also be select the 2025 competition winners.

General admission in $40 per person and VIP tickets are available for $75. A special VIP room will feature gourmet beers and wine, hors d’oeuvres and gifts.

Chili Cook-Off Chairs Scott Hoolahan, Diane Kenney and Gina Boersma are looking to recruit chili cookers and event sponsors for the fundraiser which will support the SCV Senior Center, veteran groups and needy children in the Santa Clarita Valley.

For questions and ticket information email chili@scvrotary.com or call Rotary president Scott Hoolahan at (805) 901-7373. Chili cookers can now register at www.SCVCharityChiliCookOff.com.

Bella Vida SCV Senior Center,

27180 Golden Valley Road,

Santa Clarita, CA 91351

