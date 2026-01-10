Feb. 7: Canyons Football Hosting Fourth Annual ‘Super Saturday’ Skills, Drills Clinic

The College of the Canyons football program is hosting its fourth annual Super Saturday Skills & Drills Clinic on Saturday, Feb. 7, as part of the annual ‘Big Game’ weekend.

Running 9-11:30 a.m. inside Cougar Stadium, the non-contact clinic is open to both youth flag and tackle football players ages 6 to 17 and will cover basic agility training, position work, 7-on-7 drills and a whole lot of fun.

Led by current COC football coaches and student-athletes, attendees will have the opportunity to compete in the same drills and instructional environment as current Cougars football players.

The cost is $60 per player with registration now open.

For more information please contact amy.holly@canyons.edu.

Stay up to date on all this season's action by following the College of the Canyons Athletic department at cocathletics.com and on social media at @COCathletics on X, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

