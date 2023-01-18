header image

January 17
1994, 4:31 a.m. - Magnitude 6.7 Northridge earthquake rocks Santa Clarita Valley [video]
collapsed freeway bridge
Feb. 7: Chamber Presents Fourth Annual Health, Wellness Forum – Mental Health
| Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023
SCV chamber mental healthcrop

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will present the Fourth Annual Health & Wellness Forum – Mental Health on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 7:45 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. The forum will be held at The Cube Santa Clarita, 27745 Smyth Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.

Mental health is an important topic for business that when identified and supported can result in positive outcomes for your team and your business.

Keynote speaker for the breakfast forum will be Charlene Dimas-Peinado, President and CEO of Wellnest.

Founded in 1924, Wellnest has been on the leading edge of mental health and supportive services for businesses. Wellnest helped to pioneer bringing mental health professionals on-site in community settings and addressing how best to support employees dealing with mental health issues as well as the financial implications for businesses dealing with workforce mental health challenges.

Panelists will include Dr. Ijendu Korie of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Dr. Arineh S. Melkonian of UCLA Health.

Title sponsor of the forum is Kaiser Permanente.

Registration is required. Tickets are $40 for Chamber members and $55 for non-members.

For more information and to register visit SCV Chamber Events.

SCV chamber mental health
01-17-2023 Feb. 7: Chamber Presents Fourth Annual Health, Wellness Forum – Mental Health
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 63 Deaths, 3,217 New Cases Since Saturday
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 63 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 3,217 new cases countywide and 88 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley since Saturday.
Feb. 7: Chamber Presents Fourth Annual Health, Wellness Forum – Mental Health
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will present the Fourth Annual Health & Wellness Forum - Mental Health on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 7:45 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. The forum will be held at The Cube Santa Clarita, 27745 Smyth Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.
Advanced Bionics to Pay Over $12 Million for Alleged False Claims for Cochlear Implant Processors
Advanced Bionics LLC, a Valencia, California-based manufacturer of cochlear implant system devices, has agreed to pay more than $12 million to resolve allegations that it misled federal health care programs regarding the radio-frequency emissions generated by some of its cochlear implant processors.
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Eight Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the eight productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 16 – Sunday, Jan. 22.
LAPH Reports COVID-19 Impacts Seniors, People Living in High Poverty Areas
Los Angeles County Public Health reports that the most recent data, collected during a 90-day period ending Jan. 3, on COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths in L.A. County show there’s a need for the community to continue collective efforts to protect seniors and people living in areas of high poverty as they suffer worse outcomes than other county residents.
Feb. 10: ‘PTSD 911’ Documentary, Dinner Night
Mark your calendar for Friday Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. Exclusively First Responders in partnership with Guardians SCV presents: Dinner and a Movie for a cause, featuring the documentary film "PTSD 911."
Castaic Road Closures Due to Storm Damage
Los Angeles County Department of Public Works reports in the Castaic and West Antelope Valley area several areas of roadway are closed due to storm damage.
Jan. 25: COC 2023 Low Observable Program Info Session Set
College of the Canyons will hold an online information session for individuals interested enrolling in the Low Observable (stealth) Coatings Application program from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25.
Feb. 26: Mardi Gras Madness 10K/5K/1K to Benefit SOAR
The Mardi Gras Madness 10K/5K/1K will be held rain or shine Sunday, Feb. 26th at Valencia Town Center in Valencia - 24201 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355.
Today in SCV History (Jan. 17)
1994, 4:31 a.m. - Magnitude 6.7 Northridge earthquake rocks Santa Clarita Valley [video]
collapsed freeway bridge
LASD Asking Public’s Help in Locating Missing Valencia Man
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are seeking assistance in locating Hagop Raouf Salehian, who is reported missing.
April 30: SCAA Hosting Spring Festival, Art Sale at Le Chene
Members of the Santa Clarita Artists Association will be holding a spring festival in the garden at Le Chene French Cuisine on Sunday, April 30.
Lady Mustangs Come Up Short Against Lions 56-69
Madeline Cooke had a career high in both points scored (15) and rebounds (17), but Vanguard proved the better team this night as the Lions defeated The Master's 69-56 Saturday night in The MacArthur Center.
Mustangs Trounce Vanguard 103-68
The Master's University men's basketball team shot 60% from the field, including a season-high 17 3-pointers, en route to a 103-68 win over the Vanguard Lions Saturday night in Santa Clarita.
Anteaters Eke Out 69-62 Win Over Lady Matadors
University of California, Irvine edged California State University, Northridge 69-62 in Big West Conference women's basketball action Saturday afternoon at the Bren Events Center.
Cold Weather Alert Issued for SCV Through Friday
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert in the Santa Clarita Valley Tuesday through Friday due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures.
Damage to Building Prompts Changes to ARTree’s Class Schedules
ARTree Community Arts Center has made some changes to its class schedule due to some building damage from a hit and run.
Jan. 29: Helen Hunt Jackson Reenactment at Rancho Camulos
Pay a visit to Rancho Camulos Saturday, Jan. 29, at 1 p.m., to experience Helen Hunt Jackson’s Jan. 23, 1882 visit to the ranch, which inspired her to include this vestige of the Californio lifestyle as one of the settings for her novel, "Ramona."
Ocean Water Quality Advisory Issued for All L.A. County Beaches
Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers after a rainfall.
Jan. 21: Zonta Club SCV Free LifeForward Parenting Workshop
A parenting workshop, hosted by Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley, will help participants “learn about important issues facing our youth as we move toward adjusting and normalizing after COVID-19.”
Jan. 17: Saugus Union School District Board Meeting
The Saugus Union School District Board of Trustees will hold a regular in-person meeting Tuesday, Jan.. 17 at 6:30 p.m. at Saugus District Education Center, 24930 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Today in SCV History (Jan. 16)
1926 - Newhall Community Hospital, est. 1922, opens in larger, more modern hospital building at 6th & Spruce streets [story]
Newhall Community Hospital
Today in SCV History (Jan. 15)
1875 - Henry Mayo Newhall buys western half of the Santa Clarita Valley for $2 an acre [story]
Henry M. Newhall
Today in SCV History (Jan. 14)
1988 - One-month-old Santa Clarita City Council votes to form Planning Commission [minutes]
meeting minutes
