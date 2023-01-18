Feb. 7: Chamber Presents Fourth Annual Health, Wellness Forum – Mental Health

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will present the Fourth Annual Health & Wellness Forum – Mental Health on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 7:45 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. The forum will be held at The Cube Santa Clarita, 27745 Smyth Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.

Mental health is an important topic for business that when identified and supported can result in positive outcomes for your team and your business.

Keynote speaker for the breakfast forum will be Charlene Dimas-Peinado, President and CEO of Wellnest.

Founded in 1924, Wellnest has been on the leading edge of mental health and supportive services for businesses. Wellnest helped to pioneer bringing mental health professionals on-site in community settings and addressing how best to support employees dealing with mental health issues as well as the financial implications for businesses dealing with workforce mental health challenges.

Panelists will include Dr. Ijendu Korie of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Dr. Arineh S. Melkonian of UCLA Health.

Title sponsor of the forum is Kaiser Permanente.

Registration is required. Tickets are $40 for Chamber members and $55 for non-members.

For more information and to register visit SCV Chamber Events.

