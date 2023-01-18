Feb. 7: Chamber Presents Fourth Annual Health, Wellness Forum – Mental Health

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will present the Fourth Annual Health & Wellness Forum – Mental Health on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 7:45 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. The forum will be held at The Cube Santa Clarita, 27745 Smyth Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.
Mental health is an important topic for business that when identified and supported can result in positive outcomes for your team and your business.
Keynote speaker for the breakfast forum will be Charlene Dimas-Peinado, President and CEO of Wellnest.
Founded in 1924, Wellnest has been on the leading edge of mental health and supportive services for businesses. Wellnest helped to pioneer bringing mental health professionals on-site in community settings and addressing how best to support employees dealing with mental health issues as well as the financial implications for businesses dealing with workforce mental health challenges.
Panelists will include Dr. Ijendu Korie of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Dr. Arineh S. Melkonian of UCLA Health.
Title sponsor of the forum is Kaiser Permanente.
Registration is required. Tickets are $40 for Chamber members and $55 for non-members.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will present the Fourth Annual Health & Wellness Forum - Mental Health on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 7:45 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. The forum will be held at The Cube Santa Clarita, 27745 Smyth Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.
Advanced Bionics LLC, a Valencia, California-based manufacturer of cochlear implant system devices, has agreed to pay more than $12 million to resolve allegations that it misled federal health care programs regarding the radio-frequency emissions generated by some of its cochlear implant processors.
Los Angeles County Public Health reports that the most recent data, collected during a 90-day period ending Jan. 3, on COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths in L.A. County show there’s a need for the community to continue collective efforts to protect seniors and people living in areas of high poverty as they suffer worse outcomes than other county residents.
Madeline Cooke had a career high in both points scored (15) and rebounds (17), but Vanguard proved the better team this night as the Lions defeated The Master's 69-56 Saturday night in The MacArthur Center.
Pay a visit to Rancho Camulos Saturday, Jan. 29, at 1 p.m., to experience Helen Hunt Jackson’s Jan. 23, 1882 visit to the ranch, which inspired her to include this vestige of the Californio lifestyle as one of the settings for her novel, "Ramona."
Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers after a rainfall.
The Saugus Union School District Board of Trustees will hold a regular in-person meeting Tuesday, Jan.. 17 at 6:30 p.m. at Saugus District Education Center, 24930 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.