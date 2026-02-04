Feb. 7: Fall in Love Fur-Ever At Paws For Love Adoption Event at SCV Public Library

The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with the Castaic Animal Care Center, will host the PAWS for Love Adoption Event on Saturday, Feb. 7.

The adoption event will take place at the Santa Clarita Public Library Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Branch from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. In honor of Valentine’s Day, adoption fees will be waived for all pets adopted on site; adopters will only pay the licensing fee of $14 for dogs and $5 for cats during the event and throughout the month of February at participating LA County shelters.

Adopting a pet can save a life, help reduce overpopulation in shelters and provide a second chance for pets in need. This year, your Valentine may have four paws, a wagging tail or a playful purr, as cats will be available for the first time during this very special adoption event. Residents can expect to meet a variety of cats and dogs and have the opportunity to walk, play and get to know each animal before finding the “purr-fect” fit for their family.

Castaic Animal Care Center staff will also be on site to talk more about each animal and help guide families through the adoption process.

In addition to meeting potential pets, attendees are encouraged to explore the Library’s collection of books and resources to help support responsible pet ownership, so use this opportunity to sign up for a Library card if you don’t have one already. Coloring pages will be available for children during the adoption event.

For more information on the upcoming adoption event, please contact the City’s Community Preservation Division at (661) 286-4076.

