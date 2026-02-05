Feb. 7-March 1: SCV Boys & Girls Club Fundraiser at Ross Dress for Less

From Saturday, Feb. 7 through March 1, Ross Dress for Less customers in the Santa Clarita Valley can support Power Hour, Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley’s after-school homework help, tutoring and mentorship program.

Customers can make a donation at checkout to support this important support program for SCV students.

Power Hour gives youth a structured space to focus, gain academic support and build confidence with guidance from caring Youth Development Professionals.

The SCV Boys & Girls Club will be onsite at Ross Dress for Less, 19242 Soledad Canyon Road, Canyon Country, CA 91351, on Saturday, Feb. 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to meet shoppers, share more about the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley and highlight the programs, activities and opportunities that help local youth learn, grow and thrive.

Stop by any of the participating Ross locations to make a difference:

26558 Bouquet Canyon Road, Saugus, CA 91350.

25610 The Old Road, Valencia, CA 91381.

19242 Soledad Canyon Road, Canyon Country, CA 91351.

Ross Stores Foundation will match the first $500,000 raised. Every donation helps local youth grow, learn, and thrive after school. Every afternoon counts toward brighter futures.

The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley provides after school and summer programs for youth in and around the Santa Clarita Valle at 13 locations in the SCV, including Canyon Country, Castaic, Val Verde and Newhall.

Programs are safe and affordable year round. The Club is committed to supporting academic success, providing a second home and building leaders. The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley is one of more than 1,200 Boys & Girls Clubs nationwide.

Membership begins at 7 years old and is just $60 a year. At the Club, your child will receive access to homework help, a healthy snack and opportunities for youth sports, STEM programs and fun games and activities.

The Club has been proving a fun safe place for kids after-school since 1968. At the Club’s elementary school sites programs begin as young as Kindergarten.

For more information about the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley visit https://scvbgc.org.

Like this: Like Loading...